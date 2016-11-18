EVENTS
SANTA’S ARRIVAL AT DESTIN COMMONS — Santa Claus is coming to town from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Destin Commons. At 7 p.m., join in Santa’s arrival with a festive holiday celebration parade down Main Street and the official lighting of the center’s 50 foot Christmas tree. Delight in a fireworks finale. Activities and entertainment for the whole family include musicians playing traditional holiday favorites, kid’s craft projects, and free photos with Santa at Bass Pro Shops. Kids can visit Santa at Bass Pro Shops throughout the rest of November and December.
CROP DROP DESTIN —This year’s Crop Drop begins at 8 a.m. Nov. 19 at Destin United Methodist Church. To learn more, visit www.cropdrop.org, email info@cropdrop.org, or call Karen at 337-4750.
SPARKLING WINE AND HOLIDAY LIGHTS — Start the holidays with a special sparkling event — the fourth annual Sparkling Wine and Holiday Lights presented by the Sandestin Wine Festival from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 19. Stroll streets lined in twinkling lights and greenery, sip champagne and sample featured menu items from various Village restaurants. Enjoy the sounds of live music, and end the night with the first Tree Lighting of the season and the Village’s choreographed light show, 12 Nights of Lights.
THE NUTCRACKER — The Mattie Kelly Arts Center will be showing this holiday favorite 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center, 100 E. College Boulevard, Niceville, on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.Box office priced tickets are $37 for adults and $18 for children 12 and younger. To purchase tickets online, visit nfballet.org.
BIRD WALK — Choctawhatchee Audubon: There will be a bird walk Saturday highlighting Bluewater Bay and Lake Pippin led by biologist Carole Goodyear. Meet at the Bluewater Bay Winn Dixie parking lot, under the sign, at 7:30 a.m. Wear closed-toed shoes and bring a sack lunch. Call 897-2666.
SEASIDE NUTCRACKER — The Merchants of Seaside will host the 5th anniversary of the Nutcracker ballet to be performed by Northwest Florida area dancers and Ballet Pensacola. The one-time performance is free and open to the public at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Seaside Amphitheater. Featuring Acts 1 and 2, the Nutcracker in Seaside will last about an hour. Visit www.seasidefl.com or call 714-3166.
HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW — The city of Destin’s 10th annual Holiday Craft Show will be held from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 18 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Destin Community Center. There will be hand-crafted jewelry, woodcarvings, watercolor paintings, and much more from more than 50 vendors. Admission is free.
PATRIOTISM AND HISTORY— The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will host a program, Patriotism and History, at 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Destin Library. The program is free and open to the public. James D’Angina, an historian from Eglin Air Force Base, presents historical highlights of Eglin from the Doolittle Raiders to the present day.
COOKING CLASSES — Kitchenique Cooking School hosts Chef John Jacob in the kitchen with new recipes to make the holidays yummy from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19 at The Cuvee Catering Center, 12590 Emerald Coast Parkway, Suite #C, in Miramar Beach. Cost $55. Call 837-0432.
FLORAL WORKSHOP — Join the Junior League of the Emerald Coast and Flowers by Milk & Honey at a hands-on floral workshop for designing a seasonal wreath at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Bijoux Destin, 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway, Suite 22 in Miramar Beach. Indulge in sips and snacks crafted by Chef Jack of Bijoux Destin and design your own wreath to take home with you. Cost is $60/person and includes all necessary supplies. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Junior League of the Emerald Coast. Purchase tickets at www.flowersbymilkandhoney.com/workshops.
TURKEY TROT RUN/WALK — The Choctawhatchee High School Cheerleaders will host the inaugural Choctaw Cheer 5k Turkey Trot Run/Walk Nov. 19 starting and finishing at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. with race day registration and a pre-race breakfast at 7 a.m. An after race party will be provided by Crab Trap. For information and registration, visit http://www.okaloosaschools.com/choctaw/cheer.
BLOOD DRIVE — Destin Commons will host blood drives from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 20. Those donating will receive a free movie ticket to AMC Destin Commons 14. OneBlood representatives will also do a free wellness check-up including blood pressure, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. Make an appointment online at www.oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code #16792, or come by on date shown.
LIVE MUSIC
Friday Nov 18, 2016
- Kelly Byrd – Boathouse Oyster Bar – 4p.m.
- Mike Whitty – Marina Bar and Grill – 5 p.m.
- Ike Bartley – Edward’s Fine Food and Wine – 6p.m.
- Jim Couch – Hog’s Breath – 6p.m.
- Jacob Mohr – Chiringo – 6p.m.
- Red Bar Jazz Band – Red Bar – 6p.m.
- The Shadow of the King Elvis Tribute with ron Adams – Trebeache’ – 6:30p.m.
- Bo Spring Band – The Hub – 7p.m.
- Fish House Band – Old florida Fish House – 7p.m.
- Max McCann at the 30A Amigos – Redd’s Fueling Station – 7:30p.m.
- The Dream Band John Wehner’s Village Door – 9:30p.m.
- Black Eye Blonde – AJ’s Destin – 9:30p.m.
Saturday Nov 19, 2016
- Blair Colson – Edward’s Fins Food and Wine – 6p.m.
- Red Bar Jazz Band – Red Bar – 6p.m.
- BT Turner – Doc’s Oyster Bar, Valparaiso – 7p.m.
- Dueling Piano Show – rum Runners Dueling Piano Bar – 8p.m.
- Side Project – AJ’s on the Bayou – 8p.m.
- The Dream Band – John Wehner’s Village Door – 9:30p.m.
Sunday Nov. 20, 2016
- Hope Given – McGuire’s in Destin – 11a.m.
- The Steenos with Washbvoard Jackson – Stinky’s Fish Camp – 11a.m.
- Dread Clampitt – Red Bar – noon
- Sunday Pickin’ with Mike Whitty and Friends – The Bay – 2p.m.
- Mari Gleason – Chiringo – 6p.m.
- Open Mic Night – Green Door Music Hall – 8p.m.