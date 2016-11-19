By Deborah Wheeler | Walton Sun

If you are looking for a bit more than a workout in your fitness regime, the newly opened Grand Boulevard Fitness may be the place for you.

Conveniently located at Grand Boulevard, the center offers easy access for nearby communities and is a location that residents of Sandestin can access by golf cart.

Located above the popular Anthropologie lifestyle store, Grand Boulevard Fitness opened Sept. 1 and encompasses 21,000 square feet, presenting a workout experience in a very open and spacious environment.

However, Grand Boulevard Fitness is more than a gym, said manager Pamela Herman, who has 25 years experience in the fitness arena.

“We are staffed with knowledgeable experts and trainers,” she said. “We view this as more of a holistic gym and wellness center. We staff educated people who are equipped to educate others that it’s not just about what they look like.”

Towards that goal, free seminars and exhibitions will be offered frequently in two huge classrooms that will discuss a variety of topics, such as dealing with thyroid problems and the challenges it presents in a healthy lifestyle.

“Our clients will be more educated and upscale,” said Herman.

Greeting that clientele will be a facility that looks more like a spa.

On premises will be a juice bar offering various healthy juices, and a chef will bring in grab-and-go healthy snacks daily for members.

Equipment includes infrared saunas, and a cleaning crew comes in daily.

While mom and dad are working out, daycare is available.

“Grand Fitness is the finest workout facility I have ever seen and certainly the nicest and most comprehensive in our market,” said Stacey Brady, Grand Boulevard’s director of marketing and communications. “It’s the perfect addition to our town center and fills a need for folks who want to have all their services and lifestyle amenities conveniently located in one place.”

Grand Boulevard Fitness is open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; Friday from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m.; Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.