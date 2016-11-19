Jennie McKeon | Northwest Florida Daily News

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Santa Rosa Beach musician Zack Rosicka has been playing music all along the Emerald Coast for 19 years.

But for the past two months he had traded the beach for Music City as one of the contestants on the new music competition “American Supergroup.”

“Ever since I started playing music when I was 14, I’ve wanted to get that break,” Rosicka said in a telephone interview from his home while on break from the show.

Rosicka submitted his first audition for the show about two years ago, he said. He made his way to the top 25 finalists, who were then put into “supergroups” of five. Fans can vote for their favorite groups on the show — Rosicka’s band is Out of Focus in case you want to root for him.

Although there’s plenty of music competition shows to choose from, Rosicka said he hadn’t auditioned for a show before until he heard about “American Supergroup.”

“The show focuses on the triple threat — singing, playing an instrument and writing,” he said. “They’re looking for the next Eagles.”

The show, which films in Nashville, has been a different experience to say the least. Although he’s enjoyed to play with musicians such as Jason Gambill of Lady Antebellum, performing in front TV cameras can be nerve-wracking.

“It’s a thrill ride; you can hear your heart beating out of your chest,” he said. “The judges are there critiquing based on your three minute performance. You have to nail it. It’s pressure like I’d never felt before.”

Because it’s also a TV show there’s always a little bit of drama. Just four weeks into filming, Rosicka said there’s been a few dramatic switch ups among the band members, but overall he’s kept a positive mind. Regardless of the outcome, Rosicka said he’s proud to have made it this far. The show auditioned about a 250,000 musicians before they came down to the final 25.

He’s had a lot of support from fans and family back home on the Emerald Coast, including his wife, Brooke, who works from home and takes care of the 14 month old son, Carter. Taking his chance on the show, Rosicka said he’d like to be a role model for his son.

“I want him to follow his dreams one day,” he said. “If you don’t believe in yourself then nobody will.”