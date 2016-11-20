By Deborah Wheeler | Walton Sun

Approximately 30 volunteers recently completed a seven-year project, cutting, logging and removing trees and branches along an 8.82-mile easement through the Nokuse Plantation.

Seven years ago, philanthropist M.C. Davis donated the easement through the plantation to the Florida Trail Association for hiking.

Davis had planted 3 million long-leaf pines on his property prior to his death and most of the plantation is in its natural state.

A crew made up of hiking and nature enthusiasts from the Choctawhatchee River Chapter of the Florida Trail Association set out to clear a trail, meeting every Tuesday.

As time passed, more volunteers came to join in, including some who were here on vacation.

Bruce Varner moved to Santa Rosa Beach four years ago and heard about the group. He joined and was with them to the proud end.

“While this has been a seven-year project, intense work on it has only taken place in the last two years,” he said.

This past weekend, the group held a three-day intensive work party in an effort to get ‘er done and open the 8.82 new miles of trail.

“We wanted to get it done by winter,” said Varner.

The addition of the new path eliminates 10 miles of highway road walk from Seven Runs on State Road 81 north of Bruce to Cowford Landing on State Road 20 to Pine Log State Park by Ebro.

The Florida National Scenic Trail is one of 11 designated for Scenic National Trails. It is 1,300 miles long and stretches from Big Cypress National Preserve in the Everglades to Fort Pickens in Pensacola. The Choctawhatchee Chapter maintains 92 miles of the trail across Eglin, Nokuse Plantation and water management property.

During the three-day/night weekend, the volunteers worked during the day. Each person had their own assignments. Some rode mowers, some removed the logs and limbs, some lopped and the trail hogs do trail maintenance. And at night, they gathered around a campfire and told stories while dining on food cooked onsite at their “mess hall” before retiring to their tents or campers for some shuteye. Some in the group are compiling a campfire picture book as a remembrance of the adventure.

Friday afternoon about 3 p.m., the three groups of men and women made their separate ways back to the common meet-up point to call it a day.

“Why do you do this?” they were asked.

“For the benefit of others,” answered one of the women. “Build a trail and people will come together in a nasty election year.”

As for Varner, he is a long-time hiker.

“We have a unique ecology here,” he said. “We are a group of folks who love this. We either kayak or hike every weekend.”

Prior to the trail being cut, hikers were forced to go to Bruce and then north to SR 81 to pick up the trail.

Getting it done was not easy, however, as an elevated footbridge had to be built over one section that included driving pilings for the bridge. That project took five weeks starting in March to build the 250-foot-long boardwalk. The 6-foot wide trail has two campgrounds at each end.

“We worked alongside a contract forest service crew to build it,” said Varner, who before retirement owned eye clinics.

The trail is open to foot traffic only.

“We are now able to walk from end to end,” said Varner.

When not maintaining trails, the group goes on weekend hikes in the cooler months and kayaking area rivers in the warmer months.

For more information, email fta@floridatrail.org.