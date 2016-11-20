By Deborah Wheeler | Walton Sun

Jeff Martin founded Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery in 2008 in Kansas City, and has now brought his venture with him to Seacrest.

Martin opened a Smallcakes at The Villages of South Walton complex the end of August.

“I think our concept goes well with the lifestyle here,” he said. “We are a simple product, like the simple beach life.”

Smallcakes offers gourmet cupcakes in 18 different flavors such as cookies-and-cream flavor, red velvet, and the popular birthday cake cupcake all baked fresh onsite daily.

Martin also offers 15 flavors of cupcake-infused ice cream in like flavors, with salted caramel ice cream being a crowd favorite.

New to the menu is the Smallcakes Smash cupcake smashed between two scoops of ice cream.

Martin said he had been visiting the area for 15 years, and got married on the beach here 16 years ago. One day he got tired of shoveling snow in Kansas City, so packed up and moved, bringing his Smallcakes with him. 30A now serves as his new corporate headquarters, test kitchen, and training facility for his franchises.

His Smallcakes can be found across the country in 180 locations and are known for creative flavors and quality ingredients.

Martin appeared on the Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars,” and his cakes have been on “The View.” “USA Today” named Smallcakes one of 10 Great Places to Bite into a Gourmet Cupcake.

Martin recently published a cookbook titled “Buttercream Dreams” that features 30 of his favorite recipes for iced cupcakes, ice creams, and sweet treats.

Smallcakes 30A fills special orders for catering, birthday parties, weddings, and special events. For more information call 213-4037 to place an order, or visit www.smallcakescupcakery.com.

Smallcakes at Seacrest is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.