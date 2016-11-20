By Martin Owen | Daily News Columnist

It’s the end of November and once we have the Thanksgiving break behind us, the local tourism industry gets set up for winter and, of course, Snowbirds.

Like everything else in the world’s biggest industry, the winter season here on the Emerald Coast is changing. The emergence of a different type of Snowbird, and the way that many tourists now prefer more as well as shorter vacations, alters the way we work.

At one time, Snowbirds came south to avoid cold weather in the north, to reduce their expenditure on heating and take advantage of low “off season” rates. That’s not so much the case these days as the profile of the Birds is altering.

Many of those original Snowbirds were the “Greatest Generation,” but they morphed into “Baby Boomers” — those born between 1946 and 1964. The Boomers themselves are also changing and we see the emergence of (to borrow from Paul Phipps, the marketing head of Visit Florida) Zoomers — Boomers with Zip!

These younger Birds want to do more. They want to play tennis, golf, explore and fish. They want to enjoy restaurants and events, and they often want to visit more than one destination during their winter break. In many respects they behave very much like Millennials, making last-moment decisions to travel almost on a whim. Many of them are still working, or at least semi-retired, so a number of short breaks suits their schedule better than three months in one place.

Catering to Zoomers and Millennials has resulted in the creation of more events during winter months — the Emerald Coast’s “A Very Emerald Christmas” being a case in point — and this is reflected up and down the coast. Short breaks combining Black Friday or Christmas shopping with visits to a music event, a meal or two at our great restaurants, and a chance to see the Gulf of Mexico are becoming more popular. Temperatures can be in the 70s and water temperature is 65 degrees — not much to us locals, but if you’re from somewhere inland, that will brighten up your winter!

This increase in winter season visitation will increase the hotel and condo rates a bit, and provide additional jobs. Remember also that the longer term visitors to our area are not only contributing to our bed tax, but whatever they spend here usually generates sales tax and further boosts our economy.

Again, this is not an overnight change — it’s gradual, but it is happening. The increase in direct flights into our Northwest Florida airports is also giving visitors from new cities a chance to make last-moment decisions to have short breaks here on the Gulf Coast.

The Thanksgiving holiday is the busiest travel time of the year, both on the roads and in our skies. Families traveling to see each other, and as a consequence boosting tourism both in our area and other places, is something for which to give thanks. Whether you’re welcoming family here, or traveling yourself, please have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving.

Martin Owen is an independent consultant to the tourism industry and owner of Owen Organization in Shalimar. Readers can email questions to martin@owenorganization.com.