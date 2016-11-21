By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

The Henderson, which has been 12 years in the making, formally opened its doors Thursday to much grandeur.

DESTIN — The Henderson, a Salamander Beach and Spa Resort, a luxury resort owned by Dunavant Enterprises and managed by Salamander Hotels & Resorts, formally opened its coastal-inspired doors Thursday to much grandeur. The event was attended by both city officials and prominent businessmen from around the country.

The 170-room hotel sits adjacent to the Henderson Park Inn and Henderson Beach State Park and includes ballrooms, a banquet hall, a restaurant called Primrose, which is named after the famed ship owned by Leonard Destin, a bar called Horizons, and a 10,000-square foot spa.

Hotel officials hope the resort will draw in people from all over the country to visit Destin.

“Destin is one of the most beautiful places in the country,” said Prem Devadas, president of Salamander Hotels and Resorts. “But there are a lot of people from the northeast and mid-Atlantic areas that, through this property, will now discover this part of the world.”

The resort, which broke ground in January 2014, is the only upper-luxury hotel between New Orleans and Jacksonville. Its construction created over 1,000 jobs and upon opening employed approximately 300 people.

“It’s taken 12 years of hard work to get to where we are today,” said Bill Dunavant III, president and CEO of Dunavant Enterprises Inc. “The most important thing, though, is that this is a hotel built to be enjoyed by our locals. I’m so proud that we could honor the local artists.”

Each one of the hotel’s 465 pieces of art were created by 13 local artists and artisans. The Primrose restaurant, Horizons bar and Salamander Spa are all open to the public. The Henderson joins the existing Henderson Park Inn and the forthcoming Henderson Lofts condominiums to comprise the Henderson Resort as a whole.

“This is something I feel is needed here,” said Jeff McBride, a local musician who sung the national anthem at the grand opening celebration. “It’s like nothing else. You don’t even know you’re in Destin when you’re at The Henderson. It definitely sets things apart, and I think it’s the sign of new beginnings.”