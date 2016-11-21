By Annie Blanks 315-4450 | The Destin Log

One local organization is going above and beyond to make sure Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, and their caregivers, are remembered.

Alzheimer’s and dementia patients often have a difficult time venturing outside their comfort zone. Maryann Makekau is trying to change that with her organization, Hope Matters. Through her organization, she puts on monthly events called Memory Cafes for local residents who are suffering from memory-loss diseases.

“Our objective is to put hope back into people’s lives during difficult times,” Makekau said. “Even though it’s a private gathering, there are more families going through this disease than people realize. This disease isolates because people don’t have a large enough network of support and people struggle with understanding (the disease).”

At the Memory Cafes, guests from local assisted living homes and residents who live on their own or with caregivers in the community come together once a month to socialize with each other, enjoy food and music and work on art projects. Makekau said the art projects are therapeutic, and having a familiar place to go each month can be good for those who suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Brigitte Monturo, whose husband Joe suffers from dementia, brings him to the Memory Cafes every month.

“He comes because he likes music and he doesn’t have a problem relating to these people,” she said. “I like to talk to the other caregivers, commiserate a little bit. I think it’s a safe place for the patients because some of them have trouble coordinating or eating…this is a place where you are accepted no matter what your mental infirmities are, because we’re all in the same boat.”

The Memory Cafes are held the last Wednesday of each month in Destin at the Breakfast Table Cafe, the last Thursday of each month in Fort Walton Beach at the Northwest Florida State College campus café and the last Monday in Crestview at a mobile cafe. Makekau said anywhere from 12 to 30 people regularly attend the cafes, but she hopes the whole community can get involved to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“There’s a small window of opportunity with this disease,” Makekau said. “There’s only so much time where getting out is comfortable and safe, and we want them to enjoy that window as much as possible. That’s at the core of why we do what we do.”