By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

Sydney Curry doesn’t slow down.

The 2016 Destin Fishing Rodeo has come and gone, but Miss Destin Sydney Curry is still hooked.

The Fort Walton Beach High School senior and Destin resident spent every single weekday afternoon and weekend day in October at the Destin Fishing Rodeo, posing for pictures, helping weigh fish and being an ambassador for the city of Destin during its most famed event of the year.

“I’m sad that it’s over,” she said over coffee Friday morning. “It’s weird not going to the docks every day and not seeing everybody. I love them all and they were so nice to me. I thought I would be relieved when it was over, but I’m more sad.”

Curry said that even though the rodeo is over, the things she learned as Miss Destin are lessons and skills she can take with her throughout the rest of her life.

“I learned how to talk to people easier,” she said. “Growing up, I was always a little bit shy, and Miss Destin helped me branch out, meet new people and talk to everyone. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

Ann White, a volunteer with the rodeo and a coordinator of the Miss Destin pageant, said that having Curry as Miss Destin this year was a “dream” and she loved “watching her blossom and grow.”

“She did such a great job, and it was so fun to get to know her from the pageant and throughout the rodeo,” White said. “You could tell she was a little shy at first, but by the end, she was a pro, even helping me hook fish and things like that. And everybody just loves her so much.”

After her whirlwind month, it would be understandable for the 18-year-old redhead to take a break from her busy schedule. But that’s not how Curry is wired.

The honor student has applied to five colleges and heard back from three. She’s waiting to hear back from Florida State University and the University of Florida, where she hopes to attend and study to become and elementary school teacher.

She also has dance practice every day after school and ballet practice every day after dance practice. Her dance team is preparing to compete in nationals, and she is preparing to make her debut as Clara, the lead performer in “The Nutcracker” ballet, which runs Dec. 16 and 17 at South Walton High School.

“I’ve been dancing since I was 3 and in ‘The Nutcracker’ since I was 6, and I grew up always seeing Clara and always thought that would be the coolest part to have,” she said. “So it’s all really exciting.”

Curry is still Miss Destin until the next queen is crowned at the pageant next spring, and she has a few appearances lined up, including one in the Destin Christmas Parade on Dec. 10. She is encouraging girls who might be considering doing the pageant to “go for it.”

“It’s the best experience ever. You’ll branch out and meet girls who might become your best friends,” she said. “And if you do win, it’s one of the best experiences you’ll ever have.”