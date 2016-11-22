

By Nick Tomecek | Destin.com

Between the long leaf pines, live oak trees and the fox squirrel on the 13th hole, you will find a new sight at Northwest Florida’s Blackstone Golf Course.

The course now offers GolfBoards to aspiring pros looking for another level of enjoyment during their round of golf.

You don’t have to be skateboarding legend like Tony Hawk to operate a GolfBoard. Most people can operate the single person vehicle and you might even get noticed on the course for something other than your flashy socks and poor handicap.

The boards weigh 115-pounds and are easy to maneuver. It delivers 30 percent less impact than a regular golf cart, according to GolfBoard’s website (http://www.golfboard.com). And at Blackstone Golf Course you can drive your board onto the tee box.

“You’re going to play golf a little faster plus get a little bit of a workout. There are some areas where you can take the GolfBoards where you can’t take a regular golf cart,” said Cody Vaughn, golf pro and general manager at Blackstone.

Blackstone is one of 200 hundred courses in the world offering the boards to golfers, and the only course between Panama City and New Orleans.

Because the board is for one person, the golfer only has to worry about his or her ball. This allows golfers to cut a normally four hour round by at least an hour, according to Vaughn.

The boards are outfitted with a cooler in the back, large enough for a six-pack of canned drinks and there is a single cup holder in the front. There is also a secure place to mount the golf bag on the front of the board.

People interested in using the boards must watch a 10-minute video before playing.

A snowbird in town from Ontario, Canada, was pleased with his first time on the board.

“This is the only way to play golf. Whoever bought these here – this is great,” said Mark Lake, who used the board on a recent outing.

The new boards and Blackstone’s unique scenery and terrain make the course stand out on the Emerald Coast.

“We don’t have any major highways or roads so you won’t be hearing any cars or honking,” said Vaughn.

“Its very serene up here. If you’re looking for a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of where you are, this is the place to go.

To book a tee time and try a GolfBoard go to http://www.blackstonegolfcourse.com/

Blackstone will also pay your toll if you bring in your receipt.