By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

When searching for a birthday card for the man in your life, you can visit the section labeled “For him.”

It’s not so easy with Christmas gifts.

Whether it’s because they have everything they need or because they are not vocal about what they want, men can be difficult to shop for. This is why we put together a list of 10 holiday gift ideas for him.

Whether “him” is a significant other, family member or friend, there is something on this list he likely will enjoy.

Virtual reality headset

Virtual reality headsets are not just for children.

It’s an awesome gift for techno junkies, gamers and adventure seekers. As with most technology, virtual reality headsets are ever-changing.

This means that even if your “him” already has one, he might be ready for an upgrade.

We suggest the Sony Playstation VR Headset, as it is affordable and has excellent online reviews. For more details, visit playstation.com.

Beard cleaning kit

No matter how hipster it may seem, beards are all the rage.

Whether it’s because it makes men feel manly or because they simply don’t want to shave, lots of men have beards. These beards need cleaning, so try giving them a beard cleaning kit.

Many brands offer various types of beard cleaning and grooming supplies.

We suggest the Billy Jealousy Beard Envy. The Beard Refining Kit offers beard wash, beard control and a bristle brush.

For more details, visit billyjealousy.com.

Hammock

Everyone likes to relax, so why not do so in a hammock?

Some hammock brands sell a setup perfect for the back yard, while others offer portable hammocks you can take anywhere.

We suggest an Eagle Nest Outfitters hammock, because it’s light, easy to set up and you can use it in the back yard or in a forest. For more information, visit eaglenestoutfittersinc.com.

Extended phone charger cord

A lengthy phone charger cord might not seem like an exciting gift, but it’s certainly useful.

Never again will your gift recipient have to move the couch closer to an outlet or sit down and get up 500 times to check his phone. Don’t worry, he will thank you for it.

We suggest checking amazon.com for a variety of cords in all colors and sizes.

To-go coffee container

The coffee-loving men of the world need to-go coffee containers.

We suggest a Goat Story mug. With its horn shape and leather strap, this to-go mug is manly, stylish and leak-free.

For more information, visit goat-story.com.

Flask

While not every man can find use in a flask, others will thank you for this gift during wedding season.

We suggest sifting through flasks on target.com or urbanoutfitters.com.

Cooler

Coolers are a necessary item for a football game day, camping trip or day on the beach.

Hook up your “him” with a new cooler that travels better or has more features to suit his cooler needs.

We suggest the Coolest Cooler, a cooler that goes above and beyond the traditional cooler. It offers many special features such as a built-in blender, Bluetooth speaker, USB charger, bottle opener and more.

For more information, visit coolest.com.

Honorable mentions