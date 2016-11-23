By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

The Destin Commons rang in Christmas season with a grand Christmas parade complete with Santa Claus, a Christmas tree lighting and a fireworks display. Between 4,000 and 5,000 people attended this year’s festivities, according to Heather Ruiz, marketing manager for the Destin Commons.

“We’re so excited to kick off the holiday season with Santa’s arrival,” Ruiz said. “We’ve got a lot of decor for the holiday season.”

The event included face painting, pictures with a reindeer and a full lights and decorations display throughout the Destin Commons grounds. Destin Commons had an array of light displays to look at, including a group of four grass reindeer figures that the public has an opportunity to name by going to the Destin Commons’ Facebook page.