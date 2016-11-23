LIVE MUSIC
Friday Nov. 25
- Bryan Kennedy — Redd’s Fueling Station — 7:30 a.m.
- Black Friday Vinyl Exclusives — Central Square Records — 8 a.m.
- Kyle LaMonica — Marina Bar and Grill — 5 p.m.
- Tanner Gray — Growler Garage — 5 p.m.
- Ike Bartley — Edward’s Fine Food and Wine — 6p.m.
- Red Bar Jazz Band — Red Bar — 6 p.m.
- Donnie Sundal — The Hub — 7 p.m.
- Fish House Band — Old Florida Fish House — 7 p.m.
- Day after Thanksgiving Party — Forrest Williams — Local Catch Bar and Grill — 8:30 p.m.
- Post Pluto Live with the Lagoons — The Green Door — 9 p.m
- Black Eyed Blonde — AJs Destin — 9:30 p.m.
- The Dream Band — John Wehner’s Village Door — 9:30 p.m.
Saturday Nov. 26
- Blair Colson — Edward’s Fine Food and Wine — 6 p.m.
- Red Bar Jazz Band — Red Bar — 6 p.m.
- Schatzi and the String Boffin — Chiringo — 6 p.m.
- The Forrest Williams Band — La Playa — 7 p.m.
- Comedy Night — The Block – 8 p.m.
- Think Tank featuring Mose Wilson — The Green Door — 9 p.m.
- Black Eyed Blonde — AJs Destin — 9:30 p.m.
- The Dream Band — John Wehner’s Village Door — 9:30 p.m.
Sunday Nov. 27
- The Steenos with Washboard Jackson — Stinky’s Fish Camp — 11 a.m.
- Dread Clampitt — Red Bar — 12 p.m.
- The Forrest Williams Band — Local Catch Bar and Grill — 4 p.m.
- Jim Couch — Edward’s Fine Food and Wine — 6 p.m.
- Mari Gleason — Chiringo — 6 p.m.
- The Red Rocket show — Pandora’s (Grayton Beach) — 6 p.m.
- Dread Clampitt — Red Bar — 7 p.m.
EVENTS
Friday Nov. 25
- A LIONEL CHRISTMAS — The West Florida Railroad Museum will present “A Lionel Christmas” Fridays Nov. 25, Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and Saturdays Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 109-year-old Milton Railroad Depot, 5003 Henry St., Milton. In addition to normal historic displays, the depot will feature multiple model railroads.
- BOCCE —11th Annual Fall Bocce Tournament at Rosemary Beach – 9:30 a.m.
- MOVIE — The Polar Express — Baytowne Wharf Events Plaza — 7 p.m.
- MOVIE — Elf — Seaside Amphitheater — 7 p.m.
Saturday Nov. 26
FARMER”S MARKETS
- Okaloosa Farmer’s Market —7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays next to Bull C.H. Rigdon Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach
- Grand Boulevard Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m.
- Seaside Farmer’s Market — 9 A.M.
- SANTA ARRIVAL — Seaside town decoration lighting, holiday parade and Santa arrival — 4 p.m.
- WINE & DESIGN — Paint and Wine Party — The Pearl in rosemary Beach — 4 p.m.
- OLD FLORIDA HOLIDAY — and Winter Market at Watercolor Inn and Resort — 5 p.m.
- SANTA ARRIVAL — Here comes Santa Clause, Baytowne Wharf Events Plaza — 6 p.m.
- HOLIDAY MARKET— Other events include the lighting of the Christmas tree and the arrival of Santa on Friday. The day kicks off with Breakfast with Santa, merchant open houses, Christmas tree and wreath sales, carriage rides, and the market. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
- PANJAMA PARTY — “Polar Express” Pajama Party: The magic of “The Polar Express” pulls into the National Naval Aviation Museum for the first ‘Polar Express’ pajama party. “The Polar Express” will screen at 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 18, with an additional showing on Friday, Dec. 23. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the magical journey to the North Pole. Those who do will receive a free cup of hot chocolate and cookie from the refreshment counter. Tickets prices are $6 per person.