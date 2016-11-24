“Oh, by gosh, by golly, It’s time for mistletoe and holly …”

Thanksgiving at Harbor Docks

For the 22nd year, Harbor Docks Restaurant in Destin and Okaloosa Habitat for Humanity will serve a free traditional meal to locals and tourists from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 24 at 538 East Hwy. 98. Donations will be accepted to help relieve substandard living conditions locally.

Santa’s arrival at HarborWalk

Santa will make his grand entrance to the Destin harbor to kickoff the holiday season from 12-4 p.m. Nov. 25 at HarborWalk Village. Children can enjoy free activities and visit with Santa Claus. The event is free and open to the public.

Holiday Movie: “The Polar Express”

Get ready for the holiday season with a free movie on the lawn with “The Polar Express” at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 in the events Plaza at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Here Comes Santa

Welcome Santa to Baytowne and cheer him on as he lights the Village Christmas Tree and kicks off the fireworks beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Events Plaza. Stick around for a 12 Nights of Lights show and hop on Santa’s lap and tell him your Christmas wish. Admission is free.

Visit with Santa

Kids, bring your wish list and visit with Santa Claus on HarborWalk Village’s main stage and receive a special treat from 12-4 p.m. Nov. 26-27, Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18.

FFT Holiday Party

Food For Thought will host a Holiday Party from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Destin Pantry, 908 Airport Road. Celebrate the holiday season and purchase your Food For Thought holiday giving ornaments to help sponsor a family in need. Ornaments are $15. Take home your unique Food For Thought “seeded” ornament to plant and we’ll celebrate our generous community with ornaments placed on our Christmas tree with your family or business name. Limited quantity available. Drinks and lite bites provided by Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer.

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The 30th annual Christmas Tree Lighting, hosted by the city of Destin, will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Destin Community Center. This will be an outdoor event for the entire family with a visit from Santa Claus. There will be entertainment from local choruses and musical groups with refreshments served after the lighting of the tree. Donations of canned food will be collected for families in need. Call 654-5184 for more information.

ADSO Christmas Open House

The Arts and Design Society hosts its annual Christmas Party from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at 17 First Street SE in Fort Walton Beach. There will be a variety of festive activities, including an auction of holiday decorations and treats made by members, and a potluck dinner provided by the members. For more information, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org, or call 244-1271.

Sounds of the Season

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation presents the 21st annual Sounds of the Season at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Admission is a donation of an unwrapped child’s toy to be distributed among the participating church’s outreach. A love offering at intermission will benefit the MKAF’s educational outreach, All Kinds of Art.

Special guest artist will be violinist Lori Jean Smith with the Mattie Kelly Community Chorus, New River Quartet from Destin United Methodist Church, soloist John Taylor from Destin Assembly of God and the Village Band from Village Baptist Church. Call 650-2226.

12 Nights of Lights

Enjoy a festive light show every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Dec. 2-30 in the Events Plaza at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Holiday Fair

To help you be prepared for your entire gift giving, there will be a Holiday Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at 1295 Bayshore Drive in Valparaiso. The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Emerald Coast is putting on their first Holiday Fair. There will be homemade sauces ready to use, personalized vinyl items painted on the spot, locally made pottery, handmade children and baby accessories and wire art work. Also having a vendor table will be a local designer and her clothing line and a local author will be there with signed copies of her book. Larger items such as antiques and woodworking items will be for sale at the fair, plus dozens of baked goods. Each vendor will donate an item for the silent auction.

Holiday Concert Series

Listen to favorite holiday classics, see a festive light show and visit with Ole’ St. Nick from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21 on the Events Plaza Stage at Baytowne Wharf. Event is free.

Holiday Pops

The Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra’s 30th Season continues with the annual Holiday Pops concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Mainstage Theater of the Mattie Kelly Fine & Performing Arts Center in Niceville. Ring in the season with all your holiday favorites as the NFSO is joined by the Northwest Florida Symphony Chorale, NWF State College Madrigal Singers and Belle Voci Women’s Ensemble. Tickets are $25 and $18 with NWFSC students eligible for one free ticket on a space available basis.

Breakfast with Santa

Ring in holiday cheer and have breakfast with Santa Claus from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at Grande Vista Bar and Grill at the Emerald Grande. For reservations, call 424-0621.

Annual Christmas Parade

The city of Destin’s 32nd annual Christmas Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. This year’s theme is “A Fishing Village Christmas.” Floats will start at Downtown Destin Shopping Center (Old Time Pottery) and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (U.S. Highway 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Please stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the floats. For those who wish to put a float in the parade, applications are available at www.cityofdestin.com. In lieu of an entry fee, each entry must make a donation of a new toy for a local charity, to be dropped off at the Destin Community Center. Applications must be turned in no later than Nov. 30. Call 654-5184 for more information.

Smooth Jazz and Jingle Bells

“A Peter White Christmas,” the annual smooth jazz holiday show, is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center at NWFSC in Niceville. All seats are reserved, with front section seating at $80 and general admission $40. Order online at www.MattieKellyArtsCenter.org, Seabreeze.fm or call 729-6000.

30th annual Destin Harbor Boat Parade

The Destin harbor will be dancing with holiday lights and cheer during the annual Destin Harbor Boat Parade beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 11.

Holiday Harbor Hop

For a $5 donation or more to Food For Thought, guests will hop Dec. 11 to three of the harbor’s restaurants on a complimentary shuttle provided by Sunshine Shuttle and Limousine. Each stop will include live music, food and drink specials. Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House will be the first stop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live music by Continuum, followed by AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar from 1:30-3:30 p.m. with live music by the Jacob Mohr Band, and finally Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer from 4-6 p.m. with live music by Cadillac Willy.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s annual Holiday Concert

The Manhattan Transfer headlines Sinfonia’s annual holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Destiny Worship Center and features orchestral arrangements of seasonal classics paired with exhilarating vocals. Tickets are $45 for preferred (floor) seating and $29.50 for balcony. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or call 460-8800.

Children’s Fiesta

United for a Good Cause Inc., a tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization, hosts its 12th annual Emerald Coast Christmas Miracle Needy Children’s Fiesta from 2-7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. The event will be a fun-filled Latin-flavored party open to needy children and families regardless of race, ethnicity or creed. Activities for families with special needs kids will be held from 1–2 p.m., providing them an opportunity to enjoy the activity before the general public comes in.

Everything will be free at this party, including new toys for all that attend, food, games, DJs, singers, church choirs, clowns, magicians, dance contests for bikes and more. Free coats courtesy of the United Way’s Coats for Kids program will also be given out. Santa and his hard-working group of elves will all be there to ensure all the kids get a new toy. Visit www.unitedforagoodcause.org or call 368-3505 for information.

Arts and Crafts Christmas Market

The Arts & Design Society’s members host their annual Arts and Crafts Christmas Market through Dec. 17 at the Art Center, 17 First Street SE in Fort Walton Beach. An assortment of gifts, including jewelry, paintings, clay works, decorations, photographs, and note cards, are all created by the members. Visit artsdesignsociety.org. or call 244-1271.

HH Arts Christmas Market

HH Arts will hold its Arts and Crafts Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 23 at 100 Beal Parkway SW in Fort Walton Beach. There will be a variety of art, jewelry, ornaments, cards, photographs, clay works, concrete, mosaic and crushed glass picks and driftwood/glass mobiles all created by local artists from the Emerald Coast. Call 218-2155.

New Year’s Eve Street Party

Dine, drink and dance into the New Year throughout HarborWalk Village from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Enjoy live music in the restaurants as well as two firework shows and the ninth annual Ball Drop descending over the harbor.

Baytowne Countdown

The Village of Baytowne Wharf will rock in the New Year with a free end-of-the year celebration. Our family-friendly early evening starts from 6-8 p.m. with face painting, kids activities and a fireworks display at 8 p.m. Ring in 2017 with an evening to remember, with two breathtaking fireworks displays and dance the night away with live music till 1 a.m.