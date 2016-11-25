By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

If there is a person in your life who loves to cook, we have some holiday gift ideas for you.

As part of our gift-giving series, we put together a list of gifts for foodies. But, when it comes to food, we ask the experts.

We reached out to some local chefs and cooking-lovers and asked them what gifts they would recommend for foodies. Their responses are shared below. Look for “Gift ideas part 3: For her” in the Nov. 29 Off the Wall section.

TIM CREEHAN

Tim Creehan is a renowned chef and the owner of the Cuvee Destin and Cuvee 30a restaurants, Grill Plus Instant Marinade, Cuvee Catering and Destin Ice Market 30A.

Oil and vinegar cruet

“These are great table center pieces, and you always have access to olive oil and your choice of vinegar for salads.”

Himalayan sea salt plates

“These are fun to cure, cook, season and serve on. It’s almost unlimited what you can create with them.”

Destin Ice Market 30A gift certificates

“You can get ingredients you could only get as a restaurant, so it allows foodies to get ingredients they normally couldn’t.”

SHERRI WILLIAMS

Sherri Williams is a home cook in Crestview who has competed in and won many cook-offs, made TV appearances on culinary shows and had her recipes published.

Bamboo steamers

“Bamboo steamers are an inexpensive gift idea for the foodie in your life. Delicious, healthy meals prepared in bamboo steamers can be ready in minutes. Try steaming anything from veggies, fish, chicken and dumplings. This is a must buy and try!”

RACHEL RUIZ

Rachel Ruiz is a Fort Walton Beach resident and food contest enthusiast who has competed in various recipe contests, most recently the Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council’s “Get Wild with Wild Rice”.

30-Minute Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheesemaking Kit

“Making fresh mozzarella and ricotta cheese at home is a snap with this kit. You can make your own fresh cheeses in less time than it takes to order a pizza, and it’s better than anything you can get from the store!”

It can be found at multiple websites such as everythingkitchens.com/new-england-cheesemaking-30-min-kit-k2.html.

Handheld butane kitchen torch

“This handy gadget is perfect for making crème brûlée, browning cheese and toasting breadcrumb topping without using a broiler. Not to mention, you can make s’mores without the hassle of a campfire or any of the cleanup!”

This gadget can be found on amazon.com and target.com.

LINDA MURCHISON

Linda Murchison is a food columnist at the Northwest Florida Daily News. When she brings food to the office, there is none to return home.

Food event tickets

“One of my favorite food-related gifts was two tickets to Alton Brown’s ‘Eat Your Science’ tour in Pensacola. It’s not every year that shows of this type come to our area, but we do have events like the 30A Wine Festival, where advance tickets are already available in time for Christmas gift-giving.”

The 30A Wine Festival is scheduled to take place March 9-12, 2017, at Alys Beach in South Walton. To purchase tickets, visit 30awinefestival.com/tickets/.