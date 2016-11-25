By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

Some people rode up on bicycles, some rode up in cars, but everyone got to enjoy a free and tasty Thanksgiving meal at Harbor Docks in Destin on Thursday.

For the past 22 years, Harbor Docks owner Charles Morgan has been letting Okaloosa County Habitat for Humanity use his restaurant and food to hold a Thanksgiving Day fundraiser. It is the group’s single biggest fundraiser of the year, according to President and CEO Nitsi Bennett.

“To have the community show up like this … they’re so generous,” she said, adding that she hopeD to bring in about $22,000 this year. “They leave some large checks, especially the bigger families.”

Harbor Docks, AJ’s and Donut Hole all contribute food, which is served up by Habitat for Humanity volunteers. The meals are free for all guests, who are encouraged to donate money to Habitat.

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years,” said volunteer Aimee Shaffer. “For me, it would not be Thanksgiving Day unless I spent my lunch shift here. This is such a wonderful way to give back not only to Habitat, but to the community, because we do serve the homeless population in here as well today.”

Roy “Red Dogg” Rowell Jr., a homeless Destin man who rode his bike for three days from DeFuniak Springs to come to Harbor Docks for lunch on Thursday, said he is grateful for the meal and the chance to be a part of Habitat for Humanity.

“They built my (son) a house,” Rowell said. “I came here to participate because I am homeless. … I’ve been in Destin so long and I participate in anything I can. This is from God. Today, he is taking care of the homeless and all of the other people.”

Other people who went to Harbor Docks for Thanksgiving lunch said not only did they want to support Habitat for Humanity, but also because of the sheer convenience of not having to cook and clean up a Thanksgiving meal.

“We don’t have the kids, and the family is small this weekend,” said Destin resident Andrew Martinez. “(My wife) has got to work and I’m only off on Thanksgiving. The money goes to a great cause and it’s more beneficial than sitting around and cooking all day.”

Harbor Docks owner Charles Morgan said that he has been very fortunate with his business in the Destin community, and enjoyed being able to give back on Thanksgiving Day.

“We do this every year because we enjoy it,” Morgan said. “We are very fortunate. If we didn’t have a successful business, we wouldn’t be able to do this, but we have for many, many years.”