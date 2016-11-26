By SHARON DOOLEY

As I walked into First Watch Destin, I heard a variation of the Billy Joel classic song in my head: It’s 9 o’clock on a Saturday, and the regular crowd had already shuffled in to enjoy coffee.

In this case, the old man wasn’t sitting next to me, but across from me. I took my husband, Paul, to breakfast along with our friends, Ken and Donna Farrell.

The food

Having never been to this restaurant, which opened in September, I had no expectations. The four of us discovered a good, old-fashioned, stick-to-the-ribs breakfast; fare includes multi-grain pancakes to eggs benedict, oatmeal to omelets.

Paul went for the French toast, providing me with his reticent review: “Tastes like French toast. That’s good.”

Ken provided a similar review of his Italian Inspired omelet: “Oh, it’s good. It’s really good.”

They’re rocket scientists, not poets. Ken did add that the eggs seemed extra fluffy, and he liked all the additions for this particular combination: Italian sausage, house-roasted tomatoes, red peppers, fresh herbs, mozzarella and parmesan.

Donna, raised on a farm, saved the day. She ordered the special Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast, which came with sausage.

“This is really good sausage,” she said. “It’s sweet, but not too sweet. We used to make sausage at home.” She asked our server, Becky, about the ingredients: It is a chicken apple sausage.

There is a warning on the menu that if you’re a light eater, stick to one pancake. Good advice as that cake takes up the entire plate.

“The pancake is the star of my plate,” Donna added.

I selected the Tri-Fecta, with my option of a waffle, bacon and scrambled eggs. The waffle provided the right crisp to it, and it came with a multi-berry compote. It wasn’t too sweet, allowing the flavor to come through.

The atmosphere

Using a well-blended combination of rustic farm and industrial-inspired décor, First Watch is comfortable. It’s not a hang-out for the cappuccino crowd, but I felt the appeal for regular and occasional diners.

The service

Becky was there when we needed her. She wasn’t intrusive, but she answered questions.

A final taste

The only odd thing I noticed is that the menu emphasizes farm-to-table philosophies. When I asked for honey for my waffle, I was brought four small, national brand packets. My favorite, local-honey shop is a mile down the way on Commons Drive. I’m certain the owners eventually will find it.

First Watch serves breakfast and lunch options, some healthy and some packed with calories. The napkin rings provides a pleasant thought: “If pancakes for lunch are wrong, we don’t want to be right.”