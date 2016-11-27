Special to Destin.com

With the opening of Fusion Bistro in Destin Commons, this marked the 13th restaurant dining option at the outdoor lifestyle center. The new restaurant is located between World of Beer and Zoe’s Kitchen.

Fusion Bistro will present the latest in ethnic food with Chinese, Asian, Latino and American menu offerings. Ethnic food has experienced tremendous growth over the last decade and is one of the fastest growing segments in the restaurant industry.

Along with their hip urban décor and relaxing environment, Fusion Bistro offers reasonably priced meals in an Asian Bento Box format and includes a fresh entree, side item and drink.

This restaurant will be their second location. Their first, in Fort Walton Beach, open in 2012 on Eglin Parkway. Check out their menu at www.qfusionbistro.com.

“I came up with this food concept by combining gourmet Asian style with a fast, casual style. We give our guests fast customer service combined with gourmet food,” said owner Quang Giang.