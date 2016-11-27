Abraham Galvan | Northwest Florida Daily News
Visitors don’t have to break their working out routine while they enjoy what the Emerald Coast has to offer.
Local gyms offer convenient short-term memberships and even day passes.
Here are some facilities you can check out and see if they are the right fit for you.
- Destin Health and Fitness
This club offers punch cards to frequent visitors. A five-visit card is $67.50 and the 10 visit card is $127.50. These cards never expire, which means you can use them whenever you are in town.
Another good option is making friends with someone who is already a member. A guest of a member only pays $10 daily.
The fitness gym is located at 4471 Commons Drive West in Destin. For more information call 850-650-5104.
2. Hardbody Fitness
This fitness gym also offers daily passes for $10 and weekly passes for $25. With the week pass, visitors can access the gym whenever they wish!
The 24/7 gym is located at 112 Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. Call for more information at 850-865-6332.
3. Gold’s Gym
Familiar with Gold’s Gym? They invite non-members also with daily passes for about $10 and weekly passes for about $37.
Call them at 850-863-3222 for their specials throughout the year. The gym is located at 140 Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach.
4. Workout Anytime
The convenient 24-hour gym sells day passes for $10 and week passes for $25. Staying a little longer? you can get a month membership for just $49. Premium members are also welcomed to bring a guest for free.
Go check them out at 981 U.S. Highway 98 in Destin or call them at 850-428-2333.
5. Snap Fitness
Over at Snap Fitness, you can get full 24- hour access to their gym for just $20 a week. And an even better deal, you can work out during staff hours for $10 a week.
Go check out what the fitness center has to offer at 232 Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach or call at 850-362-6019.
6. Grayton Beach Fitness
The 4,000 square-foot gym offers daily passes for $15, three-day pass for $36, and weekly $55 per person.
Staying for a couple of months?
The fitness center can accommodate you with a month-to-month rate membership for $80 and for an additional $10 you can access the gym 24/7!
Here’s another perk for daily pass users, all exercise classes are included.
The gym is located at 38 Clayton Lance Suite 17 in Santa Rosa Beach. For more information call 850-231-7075.