Abraham Galvan | Northwest Florida Daily News

Visitors don’t have to break their working out routine while they enjoy what the Emerald Coast has to offer.

Local gyms offer convenient short-term memberships and even day passes.

Here are some facilities you can check out and see if they are the right fit for you.

Destin Health and Fitness

This club offers punch cards to frequent visitors. A five-visit card is $67.50 and the 10 visit card is $127.50. These cards never expire, which means you can use them whenever you are in town.

Another good option is making friends with someone who is already a member. A guest of a member only pays $10 daily.

The fitness gym is located at 4471 Commons Drive West in Destin. For more information call 850-650-5104.

2. Hardbody Fitness

This fitness gym also offers daily passes for $10 and weekly passes for $25. With the week pass, visitors can access the gym whenever they wish!

The 24/7 gym is located at 112 Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. Call for more information at 850-865-6332.

3. Gold’s Gym

Familiar with Gold’s Gym? They invite non-members also with daily passes for about $10 and weekly passes for about $37.

Call them at 850-863-3222 for their specials throughout the year. The gym is located at 140 Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach.

4. Workout Anytime

The convenient 24-hour gym sells day passes for $10 and week passes for $25. Staying a little longer? you can get a month membership for just $49. Premium members are also welcomed to bring a guest for free.

Go check them out at 981 U.S. Highway 98 in Destin or call them at 850-428-2333.

5. Snap Fitness

Over at Snap Fitness, you can get full 24- hour access to their gym for just $20 a week. And an even better deal, you can work out during staff hours for $10 a week.

Go check out what the fitness center has to offer at 232 Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach or call at 850-362-6019.

6. Grayton Beach Fitness

The 4,000 square-foot gym offers daily passes for $15, three-day pass for $36, and weekly $55 per person.

Staying for a couple of months?

The fitness center can accommodate you with a month-to-month rate membership for $80 and for an additional $10 you can access the gym 24/7!

Here’s another perk for daily pass users, all exercise classes are included.

The gym is located at 38 Clayton Lance Suite 17 in Santa Rosa Beach. For more information call 850-231-7075.