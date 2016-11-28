By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

Children wait all year for Santa’s arrival and fulfillment of their Christmas lists.

Let the children meet him at various events across the Emerald Coast. There is nothing quite like a child’s first acquaintance with St. Nick.

We put together a list of places where your children can meet or take photos with Santa Claus.

1. Big Screen on the Blackwater

Santa will attend a three-part holiday movie series in downtown Milton.

Santa will arrive at 5 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 and 16 on South Willing St., Milton.

2. Cookies with Santa

Crestview Health Center will host “Cookies with Santa” 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2. at 800 Hospital Drive, Crestview.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1794016590841296/.

3. Christmas in the Park and Navarre Community Christmas Parade

Santa and Mrs.Claus will arrive at the parade via a fire truck and will be available for photos with children after the parade. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 3.

Santa Claus visits are free, and parents may bring their cameras for photos with the Clauses or the Grinch.

For more information, visit navarrechamber.com.

4. Christmas Gala at Pensacola Lighthouse and Museum

Enjoy cookies, cocoa and Santa 2-8 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Pensacola Lighthouse and Museum, 2081 Radford Boulevard, Pensacola. The event is free and open to the public.

5. Silver Sands Premium Outlets

Silver Sands Premium Outlets in Miramar Beach welcomes Santa 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Wave on Santa as he arrives by fire truck in the courtyard by Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH. Take photos with Santa, enjoy complimentary treats, face-painting, crafts, and more. Visit www.premiumoutlets.com/silversands

6. Surfing Santa Beach Parade

Parents and children can visit Pensacola Beach at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 to see Santa Claus make his way down Via Luna Drive atop a Pensacola Beach fire truck at the annual Surfing Santa Beach Parade.

The parade will go from Avenida 10 down Via De Luna toward Casino Beach and end at the Gulfside Pavilion, where kids can meet and greet with Santa until 3 p.m.

7. Yule of Yesteryear – A Traditional Holiday Festival

The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida will host Yule of Yesteryear 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 10. The free event will feature photos with Santa. The museum is at 115 Westview Ave., Valparaiso.

8. Billy Claus and the LuluBelles at Lulu’s

Billy Claus, Santa’s warm weather-loving brother who lives in the Caribbean, will help Santa this holiday season. Billy will visit with children and hear their wish lists at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Lulu’s, 4607 Legendary Marina Drive, Destin. Billy will be accompanied with the LuluBelles, his version of Santa’s elves. Both will be available for photos.

9. Visit with Santa at HarborWalk

HarborWalk Village will host visits with Santa, to which children can bring their Christmas lists. All guests will receive a special treat.

Visits will be noon-4 p.m. today, Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 at HarborWalk Village, 10 Harbor Boulevard, Destin.

You can also have Breakfast with Santa Claus at Grande Vista Bar and Grill. Breakfasts will be 8-11 a.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18.

For more information, visit emeraldgrande.com

10. Visits with Santa at Santa Rosa Mall

Free visits with Santa are available through Dec. 24 at Santa Rosa Mall, 300 Mary Esther Boulevard, Mary Esther.

Santa’s Castle Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday with breaks at 1 and 4 p.m, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday with a break at 2:30 p.m. The Santa Rosa Mall will also host Pet Nights with Santa 5-7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19.

Santa photo gift packages are also available. For prices and more information, visit santarosamall.com.

11. Santa’s Wonderland

Santa has officially arrived at Bass Pro Shop in Destin Commons., 4301 Legendary Drive, Destin.

Children may take free photos with Santa 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday on Dec. 4-23 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 24.

Guests can avoid waiting in line by visiting the Bass Pass Ticket Depot at the entrance of Santa’s Wonderland to pick up a time-stamped pass. Families that visit Santa Claus receive a free 4 x 6 studio-quality photo and a digital Christmas video card to share online.



12. Winterfest’s 20 Days of #SantaInTheCity

Every weekend day between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and every afternoon before Santa’s Holiday Express, Santa Claus will sit in his sleigh in Downtown Pensacola.

Take your children to Winterfest to take souvenir photos with Santa Claus. Elves will transform the photos into holiday cards upon request.

Family photos may also be taken in front of a giant Christmas tree. For more information, visit pensacolawinterfest.org.