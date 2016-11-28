H. C. “Hank” Klein | Special to Destin.com

There was an interesting front page article in The Destin Log on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, about Nick Noreus of Miramar Beach and his three and a half month voyage down the Missouri and Mississippi rivers from Montana to Destin. His vessel in the “Once in a Lifetime” trip was a home-made “canoe with a sail.”

His sailboat/rowboat was 22 feet in length, four feet wide, 18inches deep, had two masts and an outboard motor. His 3,700 mile journey began on June 8 and ended with his arrival in Destin on Sept. 15, 2016. Nick named his sailboat/rowboat Dogs and Windmills.

A similar voyage took place in 1876 by Nathaniel Holmes Bishop of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mr. Bishop ventured for four months on a home-made “sneak-box” from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, down the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers to Cedar Key, Florida. Nathaniel stopped at East Pass and visited Leonard Destin, the founder of the small fishing community. Our History Mystery this month describes the vessel that Nathanial Bishop built and its similarities to Nick Noreus vessel. Next month we will discuss Nathaniel’s visit with Leonard Destin.

Nathaniel Holmes Bishop of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Nathaniel Holmes Bishop took a boat voyage of 2,600 miles from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, down the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, and along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico to the Suwannee River. Nathaniel left Pittsburgh on Dec. 2, 1875, and arrived at the Suwanee River, near Cedar Key, Florida, on March 15, 1876. Nathaniel wrote a book in 1879 about his voyage and adventures.

The vessel he chose for his voyage was a “sneak-box” because it offered ample stowage capacity. Nathaniel’s desire was to avoid hotels and towns and to live in his boat day and night. Canoes built to hold one person were not large enough to carry the amount of baggage necessary for his voyage. He also had to carry an ample stock of provisions, and he wanted to travel in as comfortable a manner as possible.

He adopted a very home-like boat, which, though only 12 feet long, four feet wide, and 13 inches deep, had one mast, was strong, stiff, dry and safe. His craft could be sailed or rowed as wind, weather or inclination might dictate. The weight of the sneak-box hardly exceeded 200 pounds. It could be conveniently transported from one stream to another in an ordinary wagon. Nathaniel named his vessel the Centennial Republic.

Nathaniel’s account in Chapter X (From Biloxi to Cape San Blas) tells us of his time voyaging down Santa Rosa Sound and around Choctawhatchee Bay. Nathaniel’s words below give us a pretty clear picture of just how remote this area was in 1876 – 25 years after Leonard Destin settled at Moreno Point, and began calling it East Pass.

“The Santa Rosa Island shore was so desolate and unattractive that we left it, and crossed the narrow sound to the north shore of the mainland, where nature had been more prodigal in her drapery of foliage. Before noon a sail appeared on the horizon, and we gradually approached it. Close to the shore we saw a raft of sawed timbers being towed by a yacht. The captain hailed us, and we were soon alongside his vessel. The refined features of a gentleman beamed upon us from under an old straw hat, as its owner trod, barefooted, the deck of his craft.

“He had started, with the raft in tow, from his mill at the head of Choctawhatchee Bay, bound for the great lumber port of Pensacola, but being several times becalmed, was now out of provisions. We gave him and his men all we could spare from our store, and then inquired whether it would be possible for us to find a team and driver to haul our boats from the end of the watercourse we were then traversing, across the woods to the tributary waters of St. Andrew’s Bay. The captain kindly urged us to go to his home, and report ourselves to his wife, remaining as his guests until he should return from Pensacola, “when,” he said, “I myself will take you across.”

“This plan would, however, have caused a delay of several days, so we could not take advantage of the kind offer of the ex-confederate general. Having considered a moment, our new friend proposed another arrangement.

“There is,” he said, “only one person living at the end of Choctawhatchee Bay, besides myself, who owns a yoke of oxen. He can serve you if he wishes, but remember he is a dangerous man. He came here from the state of Mississippi, after the war, and by exaction, brutality, and even worse means, has got hold of most of the cattle, and everything else of value, in his neighborhood. He can haul your boats to West Bay Creek in less than a day’s time. The job is worth three or four dollars, but he will get all he can out of you.”

“Thanking the captain for the information, and the warning he had given us, we waved a farewell, and rowed along the almost uninhabited coast until dusk, when we crossed the sound to camp upon Santa Rosa Island, as an old fisherman at Warrington had advised us; “for,” said he, “the woods on the mainland are filled with varmints — cats and painters — which may bother you at night.”

“On the morning of the 21st we rowed to the end of the sound, which narrowed as we approached the entrance to the next sheet of water, Choctawhatchee Bay. There were a few shanties along the narrow outlet on the main shore, where some settlers, beguiled to this desolate region by the sentimental idea of pioneer life in a fine climate, known as “FLORIDA FEVER,” were starving on a fish diet, which, in the cracker dialect, was “powerful handy,” and bravely resisting the attacks of insects, the bane of life in Florida.”

Next month we will learn about Nathaniel’s visit to Captain Len Destin in 1876 and his observations of Leonard’s unique method of fishing.

H. C. "Hank" Klein is a Destin historian who visits often and lives in North Little Rock, Arkansas, with his wife (the former Muriel Marler of Destin). Klein recently published a historic book about Destin's pioneer settlers.