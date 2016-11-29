Jennie McKeon | Northwest Florida Daily News

DESTIN — As Thanksgiving leftovers dwindle, it’s time to start gearing up for the next holiday: Christmas.

Sunday afternoon at HarborWalk Village, children (and even a few adults) took turns sitting on Santa’s lap and listing their Christmas wishes. Most of the requests were pretty simple, much to their parent’s delight.

Jayden Osborne, 8, and her 6-year-old sister visited Santa during their vacation from Columbia, South Carolina. Jayden politely asked Santa for the Made to Move Barbie Doll; her sister just wants more Shopkins.

“That’s the same thing she asked for last year,” said their mom, Kelly.

Three-year-old Jaslene Johnson of Mary Esther sat stoically on Santa’s lap while her parents tried to coax a big smile out of her for the picture. When Santa asked what she wanted for Christmas she quietly said “Trolls.” She had just seen the movie, her mother said with a laugh.

After sitting with Santa, 8-year-old Zumaris Santana of Crestview walked back to her parents and exclaimed, “Santa told me I got taller.”

For Christmas, she’s hoping for a pink and blue bike. When asked if she’d been good this year, she turns to her mom for an answer.

“Yes, she’s been good,” her mom said.

The technology revolution has not passed by the North Pole. Santa has upgraded his equipment over the years and wears a watch that can tell if boys or girls have been good. It’s just one of the hidden features of his elaborate suit including a bright, gold key and peppermint suit cuff links.

Over the past few years, gift requests have gotten more extravagant. Take for instance 6-year-old Sammie Lopez who wants a blue car and his 4-year-old sister, Amalia, who wants a police car for Christmas.

“They get it from me since I work security and they see my uniform,” said their mom Brittany. “They want big gifts … I can’t do anything that big.”

Santa says he usually delivers cars that can fit in you hand.

“I have to remind them that Santa is a toy maker,” he said. “It has to fit in the sleigh and fit down the chimney.”

Santa still gets a lot of requests for more typical gifts such as Lego sets, hunting and fishing gear, iPads and iPhones, he said.

“Earlier today I had a little girl ask for her daddy,” he continued. “He’s been stationed in Korea.”

Ryan Magee, event director for HarborWalk Village, said she enjoys seeing Santa and the kids interact and hearing all of the wishes. The staff working with Santa have heard everything from ponies to “a magical box of surprises.”

“About two years ago, my son who was 6 at the time, asked Santa for Slim Jims … you know, the meat sticks,” Magee said with a laugh.

After the holidays, Santa and Mrs. Claus said they’ll be visiting Destin again for a much-deserved vacation.

“We can’t wait to come down and lay on the beach, take a little cruise,” he said. “I love my long winter naps.”