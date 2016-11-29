

By Abraham Galvan | Northwest Florida Daily News

SANDESTIN — Locals and visitors who have never ice skated before can now glide their way to confidence and fun at Baytowne on Ice at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Marking its 10th anniversary, the seasonal outdoor ice rink will be open through Feb. 10, with special skating packages that also will allow skaters to enjoy the Baytowne Adventure Zone, Blast Arcade and Laser Maze.

“It’s something unique that gives people the chance to skate on real ice and bring more visitors to The Village of Baytowne,” said Brendan Doolan, the ice rink’s manager.

Visitors also can get in the holiday spirit with a special buy-one-get-one-free admission by donating a new toy for Toys for Tots.

“It’s all about the fundamentals of skating and helping people build confidence,” Doolan said of the rink.

Danielle Jones enjoyed watching how her children, 13-year-old Hailey and 10-year-old R.W., glide on the ice, albeit with a few tumbles and falls.

The Jones family, who were vacationing from south Georgia, always try to visit the Destin area near the holiday season. They have been to Baytowne Wharf several times, Danielle said.

“The first thing they want to do is come to the ice skating rink,” she said. “It’s a good booster in getting ready for the holidays.”



