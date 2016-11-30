By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

Nearly every woman has received a candle, scarf or mug for Christmas.

While those can be fun gifts, this year is a chance to be creative. We put together a list of eight holiday gifts that might surprise the woman in your life.

Yoga mat

Every woman wants a yoga mat, even if she does not do yoga.

Whether it’s because she wants to haul it around for appearances or because she wants to start yoga, she likely has not purchased a mat, yet. Help her out with a new yoga mat or a new yoga mat strap.

We suggest Hustle & Hide Co. yoga mat straps, as they are made with leather and can double as a blanket or towel strap.

Portable turntable

Music is simply better when it spins.

Surprise the woman in your life with a portable record player. While a Crosley turntable might not suit a vinyl record connoisseur, it makes an excellent starting point for a vinyl enthusiast.

Planner

As a new year begins, women need a way to organize their lives.

A stylish planner is an excellent gift for a woman to kick off the next year in a positive way. We suggest a ban.do planner, which often comes with stickers and adorable cover art that will inspire her schedule.

For more information, visit bando.com.

Stud earrings

Even if the woman in your life is not into fashion, she may value some stud earrings. They are simple, pretty and don’t weigh down your ears like some dangle earrings.

We suggest Kendra Scott earrings because the brand has a variety of styles and you can design your own.

For more information, visit kendrascott.com.

Portable phone charger

It likely won’t be the most riveting Christmas gift on the list, but portable phone chargers are ideal to have around.

If your “her” has a cellphone and she likes to use it, consider this useful item. The device is so popular, its now made in a variety of colors and patterns for many different phones.

We suggest browsing on amazon.com.

Instant Print Camera

Instant print cameras are back on the scene.

Electronics brands offer instant print cameras that print different sizes or can work with your smartphone.

We suggest the Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera because it blends the old-fashioned instant photography with modern, digital photography. For more information, visit Polaroid.com.

Fitness tracker

A new fitness tracker device is a fantastic gift for an active woman.

We suggest the Fitbit Flex 2 as it’s thin, swim-proof and can receive call or text notifications from a smart phone.

For more information, visit fitbit.com.

Tickets

Nothing says you know someone better than anyone else than tickets.

Consider getting her travel tickets or tickets to a concert, arts performance or a festival.

We suggest tickets to a production at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Niceville. It’s not too late to purchase tickets for “An Evening with Jason Alexander,” “42nd Street” or “Pippin.”

For more information, visit mattiekellyartscenter.org.