First, I hope you and your family had a great Thanksgiving holiday. I also hope that visitors to our piece of paradise had a great time and are planning to visit us on their next vacation.

Recently, Okaloosa County published its most current bed tax collections. They showed a very significant rise, something that’s reflected all along the Gulf Coast. It’s great news, as it shows that we are achieving increases in tourist visitation outside the peak summer season. As we’ve discussed before, the traditional tourist season for the northern Gulf Coast is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day — called the “Hundred Days of Summer.” However, this season when families drove into the area those visit periods shrunk to 60 days as schools now break later and return earlier. We now have fall breaks, which boosts tourism in October. Combined with good weather in the fall, non-family guests (millennials and younger boomers) visiting for festivals and a quieter beach provide us with an extended season.

These fall guests boost income to restaurants and attractions. This in turn allows seasonal employment to be extended, hopefully to year-round jobs.

I’ve received a few questions that were prompted by this increase in bed tax revenue. The first came from James Wiggins of Fort Walton Beach, who welcomed the increase in bed tax revenue but asked what the Okaloosa TDC would next ask for from county taxpayers. Well, Mr. Wiggins, I’m happy to report that the TDC and the Tourist Development Department ask nothing of Okaloosa taxpayers. Bed tax is only paid by visitors to the bed tax collection area, and is the sole income that the TDD receives. Bed tax was set up to ensure that local taxpayers were not contributing to tourism promotion. We locals are not charged a cent for the operation of the TDD or TDC, so rest easy.

Another question asked if, in light of the increased tax collections, we still need to promote the area. The DMOs (Destination Marketing Organizations) along the coast really don’t promote the summer season these days. They principally encourage spring and fall visitation, with some promotion of the winter season. These seasons need only a small increase in visitors (who tend to be higher-spending guests than in the summer) to achieve major increases in both bed and sales tax collections. Guests at these times contribute little to road congestion, but allow restaurants, attractions and accommodations to stay open, keep employment up and provide income across the community. So, in simple terms, yes, we do need to keep promoting, but must continue to target the visitors who arrive in what locals recognize as the best times to visit the northern Gulf Coast.

Our competition for tourists isn’t surrounding counties that call the Panhandle home, but East and West Coast states, Las Vegas, New York and other world-wide destinations. Let’s get them into Northwest Florida first and then we can share them. They may stay in one county, but will spend money in neighboring counties.