Humans eat to survive.

If you’re struggling to come up with the right Christmas gift for someone, you might consider food as universal language. There are a variety of food gifts that people can eat during the holidays or will last beyond them.

Here are seven gift ideas that will activate the taste buds of food lovers and home cooks.

1. Honey

People can use honey for holiday baking or add honey to their tea and cocktails.

Honey is an alternative for sugar in many recipes, so it can be great for those who plan to eat healthy after New Year’s. Try local honey as a gift.

The Honey Hutch in Santa Rosa Beach offers a gift box with honey, soap, a candle and lip balm. For more information on how to purchase the gift box, visit thehoneyhutch.com.

2. Sauce sampler

Sauce is the component that gives a dish its flavor.

If you know someone who likes to cook or enjoys powerful flavors in their meal, consider a sauce sampler.

Terlato Kitchen offers a handcrafted sauce sampler featuring Pomodoro, Vodka, Arrabbiata and Puttanesca sauces. To purchase this sampler, visit terlatokitchen.com.

3. Biscotti Tower

People who love the Italian almond biscuits known as biscotti, will love it as a gift during the holidays.

Terlato Kitchen offers the Biscotti Tower, a gift box featuring its Tart Cherry and Pistachio Soft Biscotti. The biscotti is soft, chewy and intended to be warmed in the oven before serving.

To purchase this gift box, visit terlatokitchen.com.

4. Winterberry Wine

Chautauqua Vineyards in DeFuniak Springs releases a seasonal only wine for the holidays, Winterberry.

It’s made with table wine, cranberry juice, natural spice and natural mulled wine flavor. To purchase this wine, visit chautauquawinery.com or Emerald Coast Wine Cellars, 1708 Scenic Gulf Drive, Miramar Beach.

5. Cooking Wine

Wine is for more than drinking; it’s for cooking, too.

If you know a wine lover or a culinary enthusiast, you might give them a wine that can be used in their dinner menu.

Epicurious, a digital food brand, released a collection of wines for home cooks and foodies that works well for cooking and drinking. This includes a Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay.

To purchase the wine and view its corresponding recipes, visit epicuriouswine.com.

6. Preservatives

When it comes to gifting food, you want the food to last.

Preservatives are a long-lasting, delicious holiday gift that people can use in a variety of dishes.

Chautauqua Vineyards in DeFuniak Springs offers jelly, preserves and syrup from Muscadine grapes grown in its vineyards. To purchase these products or learn more, visit chautauquawinery.com.

7. Seasonings

Food is nothing without flavor.

Food lovers will likely enjoy a selection of seasonings to add to their dishes at home.

Carlito’s Products offers a holiday Gift Pack featuring the following seasonings: Chili Pao Pao, Fu Fu Fiesta, Shanghai Samba and Yucatan Zing. It also contains wing sauce and Bloody Mary mix. Many of the seasonings in the Gift Pack are used in dishes at Crab Island Cantina in HarborWalk Village.

The Gift Pack can be ordered on amazon.com and shipped to your home or ordered via phone 424-1687 and picked up at Suite 202 of HarborWalk Village, 10 Harbor Boulevard, Destin.