Holiday music fills the air just about everywhere this time of year. We collected some local performances for you here:

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

6 p.m. Thursday Where: Destin Community Center, 101 Stahlman Ave., Destin

Destin Community Center, 101 Stahlman Ave., Destin Cost: Free

The City of Destin will host the 30th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting with entertainment from local choruses and musical groups. It will feature refreshments after the tree lighting. Event sponsors will accept canned food donations for families in need. Call 654-5184 for more information.

A Christmas Carol in Concert

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 1-3, 2 p.m. Dec. 3

7 p.m. Dec. 1-3, 2 p.m. Dec. 3 Where: Sprint Theater, Mattie Kelly Arts Center, 100 E. College Blvd., Niceville

Sprint Theater, Mattie Kelly Arts Center, 100 E. College Blvd., Niceville Cost: $25 tickets. To purchase tickets, visit the Mattie Kelly Arts Center box office, call 729-6000 or visit mattiekellyartscenter.org.

Northwest Florida State College will perform its adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens’ tale, “A Christmas Carol.” Included in the ticket price is a Victorian style dessert and beverage.

Sounds of the Season Concert

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2

7 p.m. Dec. 2 Where: Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd., Destin

Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd., Destin Cost: Admission is the donation of an unwrapped child’s toy to be distributed among the participating church’s outreach ministries. The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation and co-presenters, Destin Assembly of God, Destin First Baptist, Destin United Methodist and Village Baptist churches will present the 21st Annual Sounds of the Season.

This year’s concert will feature guest artist, Lori Jean Smith, an acclaimed violinist from Orlando. The Mattie Kelly Community Chorus will accompany Smith, and other musical ensembles, to bring an orchestral style theme to this year’s performance.

St. Simon’s on the Sound Episcopal Church Free Musical Concerts

When: 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:15 p.m. lesson, 7 p.m. concert Dec. 7 and 14

5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:15 p.m. lesson, 7 p.m. concert Dec. 7 and 14 Where: St. Simon’s on the Sound Episcopal Church, 28 Miracle Strip Parkway, Fort Walton Beach

St. Simon’s on the Sound Episcopal Church, 28 Miracle Strip Parkway, Fort Walton Beach Cost: Free admission

Each Wednesday will begin with a simple meal and lesson and end in a free musical concert. The Sheppards and Friends, a folk music group, will perform a concert Dec. 7 featuring Christmas carols. On Dec. 14, Schola Cantorum, or School of Singing, will perform holiday favorites under the direction of Northwest Florida State College’s conductor Emeritus John Leatherwood.

Holiday concert at Gulfcoast State College

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday

2:30 p.m. Sunday Where: Amelia Center Theatre at the college, 5230 West U.S. Highway 98, Panama City.

Amelia Center Theatre at the college, 5230 West U.S. Highway 98, Panama City. Cost: Free. Donations accepted.

Featuring the Singing Commodores, Concert Chorale, Jazz Ensemble, Concert Band and guest musicians. Call 872-3886 or email arts@gulfcoast.edu.

Jingle Jazz with Jazz Pensacola

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 5

6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 5 Where: Phineas Phogg’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St., Pensacola.

Phineas Phogg’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St., Pensacola. Cost: Free

Free Get into a joyful spirit with an evening of guest vocalists and musicians, plus Cartoon. Visit jazzpensacola.com.

Winter Music Festival

When: 5 p.m. doors open, 5:15 p.m. music starts Dec. 8

5 p.m. doors open, 5:15 p.m. music starts Dec. 8 Where: Rosemary Beach Town Hall, 62-98 S. Barrett Square

Rosemary Beach Town Hall, 62-98 S. Barrett Square Cost: $10

Ohana Records will present 25 rock and roll bands playing 50 songs.

Ed Gerhard Holiday Concert

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 8

6 p.m. Dec. 8 Where: Old Christ Church, 405 S. Adams, Pensacola

Old Christ Church, 405 S. Adams, Pensacola Cost: $10, tickets are available online at wuwf.org. Seating is limited.

As the most frequent musician appearing on WUWF’s long-running RadioLive program, Gerhard returns in December to perform a program of his soulful arrangements of seasonal music. The Grammy award winning soloist will perform with a 6-string, 12-string, slide guitar or Acoustic Hawaiian Lap Slide.

Holiday Pops

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9

7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 Where: Mainstage Theater, Mattie Kelly Arts Center, 100 E. College Blvd., Niceville

Mainstage Theater, Mattie Kelly Arts Center, 100 E. College Blvd., Niceville Cost: $25 adults, $18 active-duty military, $18 for younger than 18. To purchase tickets, visit the Mattie Kelly Arts Center box office, call 729-6000 or visit mattiekellyartscenter.org.

The Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra will perform popular holiday selections. The concert also features the Northwest Florida Symphony Chorale and the Belle Voci female vocal ensemble.

“Believe” Christmas Show

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 3 p.m. Dec.11

7 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 3 p.m. Dec.11 Where: Fort Walton Beach Civic Center, 107 Miracle Strip Parkway, Fort Walton Beach

Fort Walton Beach Civic Center, 107 Miracle Strip Parkway, Fort Walton Beach Cost: $15 general admission, $10 for seniors 60 and older, military and their family and children 18 and younger. They can be purchased at the door or at: P.S. Gifts in Fort Walton Beach, Connect with Flowers in Shalimar, Alphy’s Catfish House in Navarre and Bayou Books in Niceville.

The Fort Walton Beach Community Chorus, under the direction of Katie McGuire Menges, will present its 2016 Christmas Show “Believe.” The theme song is taken from the movie “Polar Express” made popular by Josh Groban.

The show will incorporate traditional carols with sacred and secular Christmas music. Ensemble groups will also present a repertoire of fun musical numbers. The Dance Group will perform a routine to the song “Polar Express.”

“A Peter White Christmas”

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10

7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 Where: Mattie Kelly Arts Center Mainstage Theater, 100 College Blvd. E., Niceville

Mattie Kelly Arts Center Mainstage Theater, 100 College Blvd. E., Niceville Cost: $40 balcony seats; order online at Seabreeze.fm or by phone at 729-6000.

“A Peter White Christmas” featuring Rick Braun and Euge Groove will arrive at the Emerald Coast. Contemporary jazz lovers will enjoy Peter White’s acoustic guitar skills.

TubaChristmas celebration concert

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 10; rehearsal for performers at 3 p.m.

5 p.m. Dec. 10; rehearsal for performers at 3 p.m. Where: outdoor stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf in Miramar Beach

outdoor stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf in Miramar Beach Cost: Free

Former longtime Fort Walton Beach High School director Ernest Hebson will conduct. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Call Bob Rockwell 830-4775.

Wonders and joy of Christmas

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 11

3 p.m. Dec. 11 Where: Christ the King Episcopal Church, 480 North County Highway 393, Santa Rosa Beach.

Christ the King Episcopal Church, 480 North County Highway 393, Santa Rosa Beach. Cost: Free

David Ott leads the Philharmonic Orchestra and David Ott Singers in Bach’s “Sleepers Awake” cantata, choruses from Handel’s “Messiah” and other holiday favorites. Call 267-3332.

The Friends of the Arts Christmas Music Concert

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 12

7 p.m. Dec. 12 Where: Warrior’s Hall, 201 Stillwell Ave., Crestview

Warrior’s Hall, 201 Stillwell Ave., Crestview Cost: Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

The Friends of the Arts will present a concert of traditional Christmas music featuring the North Okaloosa Community Band and the Pensacola Bay Concert Band. Kim Whaley will direct the recently formed, local music ensemble, which is composed of musicians of varying ages.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s Annual Holiday Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16

7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 Where: Destiny Worship Center, 122 Poinciana Blvd., Miramar Beach

Destiny Worship Center, 122 Poinciana Blvd., Miramar Beach Cost: $45 floor seating, $29.50 balcony seating. To purchase tickets, visit sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call 460-8800.

Sinfonia’s annual holiday concert will feature orchestral arrangements of seasonal classics paired with vocals of The Manhattan Transfer, a Grammy award-winning quartet.