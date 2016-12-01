LIVE MUSIC

Friday Dec. 2

Howlin’ Jack – LuLu’s Destin – 5 p.m.

Ike Bartley — Edward’s Fine Food and Wine — 6p.m.

Red Bar Jazz Band — Red Bar — 6 p.m.

Tareva Henderson & Pat Boone – Pandora’s, Okaloosa Island – 6:30 p.m.

Donnie Sundal — The Hub — 7 p.m.

Fish House Band — Old Florida Fish House — 7 p.m.

Unite the Vibe — Green Door Music Hall – 8 p.m.

Black Eyed Blonde — AJs Destin — 9:30 p.m.

The Dream Band — John Wehner’s Village Door — 9:30 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 3

Blair Colson — Edward’s Fine Food and Wine — 6 p.m.

Red Bar Jazz Band — Red Bar — 6 p.m.

The Forrest Williams Band — Old Florida Fish House — 7:30 p.m.

Comedy Night — The Block – 8 p.m.

Black Eyed Blonde — AJs Destin — 9:30 p.m.

The Dream Band — John Wehner’s Village Door — 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 4

The Steenos with Washboard Jackson — Stinky’s Fish Camp — 11 a.m.

Dread Clampitt — Red Bar — 12 p.m.

Kyle LaMonica — Village Commons, Watersound Origins — 3 p.m.

Continuum — Boshamps Seafood & Oyster Bar —3:30p.m.

Forrest Williams Band — Local Catch Bar & Grill — 4 p.m.

Jones and Company — AJs Destin — 4 p.m.

Dread Clampitt — Red Bar — 7 p.m.

MORE MUSIC OPTIONS:

EVENTS:

Friday Dec. 2

FESTIVAL OF TREES: The holiday season in Freeport gets into full swing this Friday with a parade at 4:45 p.m., a Christmas program featuring the lighting of the City Christmas Tree at 6, followed by crafts for children, a tour of the Festival of Trees at the Community Center and a visit with Santa. The festival continues from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Community Center on old Hwy. 331. All events are free. Call 588-9945.

ANIMATION IN MOTION: The Christmas Lady’s annual show, “Animation in Motion” is open and once again located in the old K-Mart building, 1140 E John Sims Pkwy, Niceville, Florida (next door to the new Ollie’).The show is open from 6 PM to 9 PM, 7 days a week until December 27th (Boxing Day).This year’s 30,000 sq. ft. show features several new theater sets and backdrops along with live performances by local talent, Christmas karaoke, character actors, storytellers and, of course, Santa. Come join us for an evening, or several evenings, of free family fun. Catch our updates on our Facebook page: TheNicevilleChristmasLady

ADSO Christmas Open House: The Arts and Design Society host their annual Open House Christmas Party 6-8 p.m. Friday. There will be an auction of holiday decorations and treats made by members, and a potluck dinner provided by the members. Visit the ADSO website at www.artsdesignsociety.org, or call 244-1271 Tuesday-Friday noon-4 pm. The Art Center is at 17 First Street S.E., Fort Walton Beach.

Saturday Dec. 3

JINGLE BELL JOG: The 38th Annual Special Forces Association Chapter 7 will be holding the run at the Santa Rosa Mall at 9 a.m. Click here to register. https://sfa7jog2016.itsyourrace.com/register/

A DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY: On Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., the City of Fort Walton Beach and the Downtown Fort Walton Beach Organization present a Downtown Holiday with vendors, food, live musical entertainment, children’s activities, and more at the waterfront landing park on Brooks Street. Festivities also include a live Nativity, Santa’s arrival and visit with the kids, and at 5:30 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony.

CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: The 22nd annual Navarre Chamber Christmas in the Park will be held 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday in Navarre. Jingle Bell Run is at 8 a.m. Marketplace opens at 10 a.m. with arts and crafts vendors. Parade begins at 2 p.m. from the library. Live entertainment and visits with Santa begin at 3 p.m.

“YOU AND THE JURY”: The Niceville High School Theatre Department presents the interactive courtroom drama, “You, the Jury,” at the Niceville High School Auditorium. A jury of 12 is chosen from the audience, and the ending on any given night is determined by the verdict delivered by the jury. Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday and again at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and children under 12, and $3 for NHS students available at the door.

Sunday Dec. 4.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: American Legion Post 235, at 105 Hollywood Boulevard NW in Fort Walton Beach, is expecting a visit from Santa from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday for breakfast. Pancakes will be served, complete with “sprinkle bar.” Cost is $5-7 for adults; pancakes for kids $2. Everyone will get a free photo with Santa. Call 243-0221.

HOLIDAY BRUNCH: Trees Destin will host a Dig In! Holiday Brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at the Destin Bay House. Proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit dedicated to improving the Emerald Coast’s tree canopy. Tickets cost $30 and $10 for children 10 and younger. Live entertainment will be provided along with a brunch buffet, bloody Mary bar and a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.

