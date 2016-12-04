By Nick Tomecek | Destin.com

The next time you are relaxing on the beach and surrounding towns of the Emerald Coast, have a seat, grab a beverage and give a nod to your fellow neighbor as they pass.

People watching is nothing new, but if you find yourself in this paradise, glued to your smart phone, it might never have occurred to you to look up and observe your surroundings.

Wikihow.com lists some of the benefits to people watching

It’s relaxing and enjoyable – Seeing other people have fun, dressed up, going about daily activities is enjoyable and even soothing as you sit somewhere comfortable in a cafe or park bench under the sun. People are fascinating, so this reason really needs no more explanation!

It passes time while you’re waiting for someone or while you’re sitting with people who don’t interest you much but you’re obliged to stay with them.

It restores a sense of wonder. Children are renowned for people watching and just by trying it again, you can regain this sense of wonder for a brief moment of time.

It’s informative. If you’re writing a book or developing characters for a play, observing people can be an excellent way to find traits and styles for your characters.

It’s inspiring. Watching people can lead to writing a symphony, movie script, or a blog post.

It’s a healthy and much more interesting alternative to Facebook or Instagram stalking.

We have gathered a list of some of the popular spots to people watch in Destin and the rest of Emerald Coast.

The Whale’s Tail Beach Bar & Grill – Here is an obvious choice for people watching. This beachside bar is literally a step away from the beach and is a nice people watching spot due to the constant flow of passers-by walking along the shore or coming in for an adult beverage at the bar.

2. Crab Island – This oasis in the middle of the Choctawhatchee Bay has an abundance of people watching opportunities. From the party goer to the family of four, you can observe how different people enjoy their time there. See boaters float their dogs on paddle boards or watch a group of people cheer over a game of beer pong while submerged in three feet of water. Watching how people get to Crab Island is also an interesting observational moment.

3. Seaside – The town of Seaside is located on the ever-popular stretch of road call Scenic Highway 30A. The best spot to observe people is in front of the shiny metal food trucks that are centrally located in the town where you can watch pedestrians, bicyclists and cars, bustle to their intended relaxation points.

4. HarborWalk Village – We suggest an actual walk to do your people watching here. The HaborWalk is an excellent stretch of pathway with a combination of people, fishing boats, harbor traffic and restaurants that you can only appreciate from a healthy walk.

5. The fishing piers – The Okaloosa Island and Navarre fishing piers are primed for a much saltier experience for people watching. Walk to the end of the pier and you will find a great view of the Gulf of Mexico as well as a view of avid anglers that frequent the pier in the hopes of landing the ‘big one.’