By Linda Murchison | Northwest Florida Daily News

Roselie Dining & Seafood Bar is in the 30Avenue shopping complex, Inlet Beach.

30Avenue is on the north side of U.S. Highway 98, just before its intersection with County Road 30A.

THE FOOD

Roselie’s menu changes with the seasons in order to take advantage of locally sourced, sustainable seafood and farm-to-table ingredients.

To begin our meal, my guest and I opted to choose an item from the Seafood Bar to share.

Items from this menu are a perfect appetizer portion or you may choose a small platter sampling of three of the items to share.

This menu includes shrimp, crab salad, lobster, snapper and yellowfin tuna prepared in various ways.

We chose the Royal Red Shrimp with preserved orange and feta buttermilk dressing.

Three beautiful shrimp were artistically composed on top of a perfectly cooked fried green tomato.

My guest chose a burger for a classic American lunch.

This burger was composed of an 8-ounce house blend beef patty topped with smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and comeback sauce, which is a cousin of the classic remoulade.

Other sandwiches include a house burger with a beef and mushroom blend, fried chicken, crab cake, shaved roast beef and a turkey club sandwich.

Sandwiches are offered with house-cut french fries, fruit, Napa slaw or a mixed green salad.

For my lunch, I chose a fried oyster small plate and a house salad.

The plate was an artful composition of oysters, fried green tomatoes and slaw.

The house salad of local greens, pickled grapes, feta cheese and granola tossed with delicious white balsamic vinaigrette was a very nice choice with my small plate.

For lunch and dinner, Roselie’s also offers a dip trio of smoked pimento cheese, tuna remoulade and horseradish borsin served with pickles and flatbread.

At dinner, they offer a crab cake small plate as well as the oyster and dip plates.

Other salads include a charred vegetable salad, Florida citrus and a shaved vegetable

salad.

With the cooler days, Roselie’s is also offering tomato bisque and seafood chowder.

Large plates, which are served at dinner, include fish, beef, chicken and pasta dishes.

Roselie’s offers a nice selection of items for the children in your group: ramen, their version of chicken noodle soup; grilled cheese; hamburger; chicken fingers and a turkey roll up, served with a choice of french fries, fruit, Napa slaw or mixed green salad.

A taste of the season is definitely in order for dessert at Roselie’s.

We had a difficult time choosing between the pumpkin — pumpkin and vanilla ice cream, maple candied pecans, spiced cheesecake whip and hot fudge — and the apple — apple cake, streusel icing, apple and cranberry butter, granola and cranberry syrup.

The apple won and was delicious.

Other desserts include a coconut parfait, peanut butter pudding cake, coffee parfait and a selection of ice creams and sorbets.

Roselie Dining & Seafood Bar offers beer and wine as well as a full bar.

Happy Hour is from 3 to 7 p.m. and a variety of snacks are offered at the bar and on the patio.

THE ATMOSPHERE

Roselie Dining & Seafood Bar is open and inviting with white walls and dark woods. There are wonderful outdoor seating areas if the weather permits.

Children are welcome at the restaurant and even have their own play area.

THE SERVICE

Everyone at the restaurant was friendly and knowledgeable.

On the way to our table, we were greeted by the owner’s delightful little girls, Rosalyn and Eleanor.

A FINAL TASTE

If you are looking for a nice meal at a location that is also kid friendly, check out Roselie Dining & Seafood Bar in Inlet Beach.