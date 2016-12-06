Why pay to eat on your birthday? Free snacks, desserts, and meals abound all over the Emerald Coast. Most restaurants require customers to sign up for their “email clubs” for a birthday coupon, but a few simply treat you on your actual birthday. Take a look at some of the different local spots that have a birthday gift for you.

Baskin Robbins

What: Sign up for their Birthday Club and receive a free 2.5 ounce scoop of ice cream or swirl of soft serve. Where: 91 Eglin Parkway N.E. in Fort Walton Beach (Uptown Station) Website: https://www.baskinrobbins.com/birthdayclub Tip: The coupon is good for your birthday week, so feel free to space out this treat.

Denny’s

What: Free Build Your Own Slam on your actual birthday Where: 543 N. Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach Tip: Head over at midnight on your birthday – they’ll still be open! A nice start to your special day.

Dunkin Donuts

What: Sign up for Dunkin Donuts Perks Rewards Loyalty program and get a free medium beverage for your birthday. Where: 516 Mary Esther Cut-Off N.W. in Fort Walton Beach 10859 Emerald Coast Parkway W. in Miramar Beach 2408 S. Ferdon Blvd. in Crestview Tip: You get a free medium beverage when you join as well.

Firehouse Subs

What: Get a free medium sub on your actual birthday. Where: 75 Eglin Parkway S.E. in Fort Walton Beach (Uptown Station) 796 Beal Parkway S.E. in Fort Walton Beach 34737 Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin 1894 Andorra St. in Navarre 2252 S. Ferdon Blvd. in Crestview

Fudpuckers Restaurants

What: Free dessert – and a free song – if you mention it’s your birthday. Where: 20001 Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin 1318 Miracle Strip Parkway on Okaloosa Island

HoneyBaked Ham

What: Free sandwich if you sign up for their birthday club online. Where: 34904 Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin Website: Visit www.myhoneybakedstore.com, search for and choose your local HoneyBaked Ham and sign up.

IHOP

What: Sign up online for the “Pancake Revolution” and receive a free Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity – that’s two eggs, two bacon strips, two pork sausage links and two buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberry, blueberry or cinnamon apple topping and whipped topping. Where: 348 Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach 10859 Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin Website: Sign up at www.ihop.com/pancake-revolution. You must be 13 or older to participate. Tip: If a Rooty Tooty isn’t appealing, you can order a dish equivalent in price. You also get a Rooty Tooty when you sign up and the one-year anniversary of registering.

Jersey Mike’s Sub

What: Sign up for their birthday club to receive a free regular sub and drink. Where: 817 Harbor Blvd. in Destin Website: www.jerseymikes.com/emailclub/

Krispy Kreme

What: Free doughnut and small beverage if you sign up with the Friends of Krispy Kreme. Where: 795 Highway 98 East in Destin. Website: Sign up at KrispyKreme.com.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

What: Sign up online to their “eworld” for a free entrée and chips and salsa with the purchase of a drink. Where: 423 Mary Esther Cut-Off in Fort Walton Beach 985 Highway 98 East in Destin Website: www.moes.com/connect/eworld/ Tip: If you need a break from all the free food you’re rustling up, Moe’s offer is valid within seven days of your birthday.

Mom and Dad’s Italian Restaurant

What: A free piece of cake. Where: 2184 U.S. Highway 90 W. in DeFuniak Springs. Tip: Typically, the cake is Italian Cream, but don’t hesitate to ask for a different flavor if that doesn’t appeal to you.