By Laura Chastain | For Destin.com

Looking for a place to go for a stroll? Many area parks offer walking paths and trails, inviting visitors to explore. Take advantage of some natural vitamin D and rejuvenate your mind by spending time with nature.

Clement Taylor Park

Located on the West side of Destin, Clement Taylor Park offers a perimeter path that is partially paved. An overlook provides a window into nature near the bay. Several signs throughout the park and on the pier identify trees, shrubs and wildlife for the curious. The walk comprises less than a quarter mile, but is pleasant and shaded. There is plenty of parking and restrooms are available. The park is open from dawn until dusk. Clement E. Taylor Park is located at 131 Calhoun Drive.

Mattie Kelly Park

Mattie Kelly Park and Nature Walk offers two very different areas to investigate. On one side of the street an elevated wooden walkway offers access to local flora and fauna. According to locals, it is a popular birdwatching area. Helpful signs along the walkway identify various plants.

An angled pier on the other side of the street affords majestic views of the Choctawhatchee Bay, as well as aquatic wildlife such as mullet and blue crab. Part of the pier touches a spit of land that is also part of the park and abuts an old cement business recently purchased by the city.

Just beyond the piles of sand and gravel, the boat ramp for Joe’s Bayou provides the only public restrooms near this park. This park is considered wetlands and cannot be developed. The address for this park is 825 Beach Drive.

Kell-Aire Park

Tucked in a neighborhood, Kell-Aire Park offers only two parking spaces. A sidewalk sketches the perimeter, offering a .40-mile distance to traverse. A small climbing structure, benches and a large grassy expanse provide leisure areas. No restrooms are available. Kell-Aire Drive is just off Airport road, behind Target. The address is 847 Kell-Aire Drive.

Jewel Melvin Park

Located at the back of Twin Lakes subdivision, Jewel Melvin Park provides a tranquil respite to the commercial area. Several benches sit under a reef of pine trees along a quiet pond. The area is small and does not offer restrooms or play structures. The address is 1999 Cordgrass Court.

Morgan Sports Center

Morgan Sports Center is the site of many sports tournaments and local league play. A paved path skirts the edges of the fields and also leads to the center area where the restrooms are located. Paths do not have much shade, but are well kept. Pets are not allowed. Parking areas are at 4200 Indian Bayou Trail and Airport Road.

Henderson Beach State Park

Henderson Beach State Park not only has beautiful beaches and fabulous views, but it also boasts a children’s playground and a rustic nature walk. The walk through the dunes does not have much shade, however, the terrain is diverse with something new around every corner. Benches dot the trail, as do signs indicating specific plants. There is ample parking and several well kept restrooms are available. The entrance to Henderson State Park is located on U.S. Highway 98 in front of Walmart. There is a fee to enter the park.