Special to Destin.com

Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC), the non-profit professional theater company based in Miramar Beach, will present its revised holiday show “A Dickens Christmas, A Ghostly Story,” throughout weekends in December.

This year’s show has a lively and suspenseful twist as the story is told by Dickens himself through the voices of four storytellers. Dickens’ classic tale tells the story of a bitter old miser named Ebenezer Scrooge and his redemptive transformation into a gentler, kindlier man after visitations by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

The production is refreshed each year. This year’s adaptation includes adding a fourth performer, script changes, and the addition of a musical element.

The production opens Thursday, Dec. 8, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 24. It will be staged at the new ECTC performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard, Upstairs, in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Matinees are 2 p.m Sundays.

A Saturday matinee performance designated for special needs families is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. and a special Saturday matinee has been added for Saturday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m.

The show is directed and script adapted by ECTC’s producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher who has been involved in professional theater for more than 20 years. The four-member cast includes Darla Briganti, Allen Walker, Shelby Steverson and Jaunel Cox.

“I am excited about this year’s production being in the new 560 Grand Boulevard, Upstairs theater,” said Fisher. “Even if one has seen the show in the past it will be a totally new experience with the addition of an actor, music, and our amazing new performance space venue!”

“A Dickens Christmas” is family-friendly and performances run 70 minutes with no intermission. We request no lap children please. Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance time. Tea and cookies will be served prior to the performance.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for students. Not recommended for children under 5. To purchase tickets or make a tax-deductible donation, visit emeraldcoasttheatre.org or call 850-684-0323.

This ECTC production is made possible by the generous support of season sponsors Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, the St. Joe Community Foundation, Howard Hospitality and Culture Builds Florida. Major support provided by season sponsors Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County and Isidro Dunbar Modern Interiors.