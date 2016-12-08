By Tina Harbuck | The Destin Log

When it comes to protection, dipping is the way to go.

Many of the deckhands aboard Destin charter boats protect their boats by doing a simple task – dipping their leads in Plasti Dip, a multi-purpose rubber coating.

“It’s 100 percent about protecting the boat. It has nothing to do with the fish,” said deckhand Greg Meyers of the charter boat Bow’d Up.

Meyers recently had about a dozen 14 ounce leads out and was getting them prepared for a 10-hour fishing trip. He took each lead and slowly dipped it down in what looked like paint, the Plasti Dip.

“I pull it out aggravatingly slow,” he said.

He then hangs it up to dry on the rack behind the boat docked at HarborWalk Marina. He said it takes a couple of hours to dry and then he dips them again.

And the reasoning behind the double-dipping is to protect the boat.

“We put in a lot of man hours sanding and painting the boat,” said Capt. Brady Bowman of the Bow’d Up. “So this keeps the dings down to a minimum.”

Meyers, who’s on the back deck with the anglers, said when a fisherman hooks a fish, “They are more concerned about their fish than the side of the boat.”

“Even we can hit the side of the boat when we get in a hurry,” Meyers said.

But with the rubberized coating on the leads, they bounce right off the boat.

Not only does it protect the boat, but the mate as well.

“It doesn’t hurt as bad when we get hit with one these,” he said, looking at one of the huge, uncoated pieces of lead.

Plasti Dip comes in various colors, but color doesn’t seem to matter to the fish, Meyers said.

He was using a blackish blue color to dip in last week. Not only is the dip good for leads, but other items on the boat.

“We dip all the handles on the dehookers, gaffs and tools,” Meyers said. “And this is a good time to do it … in the off season.”