Martin Owen | Special to the Daily News

There are numerous aspects to tourism — transportation, accommodations, restaurants and tours, to mention just a few. Let’s look at accommodations in our area.

Along the Gulf Coast this means hotels and vacation rentals, and the vast majority (nearly three-quarters) are the latter — condos and rental homes. Most are owned by individual property owners who use their property as an investment, a source of rental income and maybe somewhere to vacation themselves.

Traditionally the owners have used vacation rental management companies (ResortQuest — part of Wyndham, Newman-Dailey, Southern Rentals and Dale Peterson Vacations are examples in our area) who can handle everything from cleaning and maintenance through reservations and marketing. These companies provide a “one-stop shop” for both owners and tourists. They range from worldwide organizations to locally owned and operated.

Over the past few years, some owners have split their maintenance and cleaning from their marketing/reservations and have started to use separate providers. “Vacation Rental By Owner” (VRBO) was among the first sales companies and gave the impression that a tourist could get a better deal by going direct. In fact, VRBO is really just a listing company rather than a full-service management company. VRBO was joined by HomeAway, which later acquired them. Property owners frequently placed their homes with both traditional companies and the listing agents to maximize their chances of renting properties. You’ll now find the rental management companies also listing with HomeAway/VRBO to ensure they get to all tourists!

To add to the mix, online travel agencies (OTAs) like Expedia, Priceline and others also take vacation property listings from management companies and sell them to tourists.

There are pros and cons (for both guests and hosts) to using these different channels, and it always pays to shop around to get the best rates, no matter if you’re renting your property or looking for somewhere to stay. Remember, cheapest isn’t always the best!

You may have heard of Airbnb. They came to notice by renting rooms in city center homes to travelers. They are now a multi-million dollar, worldwide company and a major player in the accommodations business. Two years ago they had 12 listings in the Destin area. Now they show 300-plus properties, ranging from single rooms in someone’s house through whole condos to luxury beach homes. They major on the concept of “live like a local” and rely heavily on their “hosts” (owners) interacting with their “guests.” They prefer, in general, not to work with rental management companies.

So, like everything else in our area’s largest industry, providing and renting accommodations is far from simple, and we haven’t even looked at hotels yet! Importantly, whatever type of rental stay you provide or use provides jobs and income in the community. All short-stay accommodations in the Tourist Development Tax area must collect and remit bed tax (which in turn funds tourist promotion) and all visitors invariably spend money in stores, restaurants and attractions, and therefore, contribute to sales tax.

Martin Owen is an independent consultant to the tourism industry and owner of Owen Organization in Shalimar. Readers can email questions to martin@owenorganization.com.