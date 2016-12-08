LIVE MUSIC

Friday Dec. 9

Chris Lane — The Block — 8 p.m.

Mike Whitty — Marina Bar & Grill

Ike Bartley — Edward’s Fine Food and Wine — 6p.m.

Red Bar Jazz Band — Red Bar — 6 p.m.

The Wages Band — The Hub — 6 p.m.

Williams Backyard Boogie feat. Dreaded Forrest, Bryan Kennedy and Chris Alvarado — Backyard Boogie – 6:30 p.m.

The Dream Band — John Wehner’s Village Door — 9:30 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 10

Blair Colson — Edward’s Fine Food and Wine — 6 p.m.

Red Bar Jazz Band — Red Bar — 6 p.m.

Grayson Capps Band — The Hub — 7 p.m.

Comedy Night — The Block – 8 p.m.

Black Eyed Blonde — AJs Destin — 9:30 p.m.

The Dream Band — John Wehner’s Village Door — 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 4

The Steenos with Washboard Jackson — Stinky’s Fish Camp — 11 a.m.

Dread Clampitt — Red Bar — 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

EVENTS

Friday Dec. 9

HOLIDAY POPS: The Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra’s 30th Season continues on Friday, December 9, 2016 with our popular annual HOLIDAY POPS concert at 7:30 pm (CT) in the Mainstage Theater of the Mattie Kelly Fine & Performing Arts Center in Niceville, Florida. Ring in the season with all your holiday favorites as the NFSO is joined by the Northwest Florida Symphony Chorale and the talented NWF State College Madrigal Singers and Belle Voci Women’s Ensemble. $25 adult/$18 Active-duty Military & Youth. Box Office: (850) 729-6000.

ANIMAL TALES: The Fort Walton Beach Public Library will host Animal Tales with a variety of exotic animals from all over the world starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec.9.

Six surprise guest animals will provide participants an up close and personal experience through volunteer interactions and crowd participation. This is a free event, but registration is required.

The Library is located at 185 Miracle Strip Parkway, SE. The parking lot can be accessed from First Street. For more information call the Fort Walton Beach Library at (850) 833-9590.

Saturday Dec. 10

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the Magnolia Grill Staff will serve pancakes with real butter, smoked sausage, coffee and orange juice for a minimum donation of $5 per person. All donations go to the Empty Stocking Fund, a drive facilitated by the Northwest Florida Daily News for the Salvation Army Corps offices of Okaloosa and Walton Counties.

DESTIN CHRISTMAS PARADE: The City of Destin’s 32nd Annual Christmas Parade, “A Fishing Village Christmas,” will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. Floats will start at Downtown Destin Shopping Center (Old Time Pottery) and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy. 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Please stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the floats.

KRINGLE CRAWL: Visit area bars in downtown Fort Walton Beach starting at 6 p.m. Visit http://www.fwbpubcrawl.com/ for more information.

Sunday Dec. 11

BILLY CLAUSE AND THE LULU BELLES:Enjoy a memorable family holiday experience at LuLu’s Second Annual Billy Claus and The LuLuBelles free event at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at LuLu’s Restaurant at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge. Billy Claus is Santa’s warm weather-loving brother who lives in the Caribbean, but comes this way to help Santa during the holiday season. Billy will visit with the children to hear their wish list to pass on to Santa. Billy and the LuLuBelles, Billy’s version of Santa’s elves, will be available for photos with the children.

HOLIDAY HARBOR HOP: For a $5 donation or more to Food For Thought, guests will hop Dec. 11 to three of the harbor’s restaurants on a complimentary shuttle provided by Sunshine Shuttle and Limousine. Each stop will include live music, food and drink specials. Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House will be the first stop from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music by Continuum, followed by AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar from 1:30-3:30 p.m. with live music by Austin Jennings, and finally Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer from 4-6 p.m. with live music by Justin Yawn. The Hop ends with the Harbor boat Parade.

ANIMATION IN MOTION: The Christmas Lady’s annual show, “Animation in Motion” is open and once again located in the old K-Mart building, 1140 E John Sims Pkwy, Niceville, Florida (next door to the new Ollie’).The show is open from 6 PM to 9 PM, 7 days a week until December 27th (Boxing Day).This year’s 30,000 sq. ft. show features several new theater sets and backdrops along with live performances by local talent, Christmas karaoke, character actors, storytellers and, of course, Santa. Come join us for an evening, or several evenings, of free family fun. Catch our updates on our Facebook page: TheNicevilleChristmasLady

“YOU AND THE JURY”: The Niceville High School Theatre Department presents the interactive courtroom drama, “You, the Jury,” at the Niceville High School Auditorium. A jury of 12 is chosen from the audience, and the ending on any given night is determined by the verdict delivered by the jury. Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday and again at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and children under 12, and $3 for NHS students available at the door.