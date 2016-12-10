By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

Gift guides often include gifts for her and gifts for him, but it leaves out a number of your gift recipient categories.

We don’t want to leave anyone out, so we put together a gift catch-all. The following gift guide is composed of gifts for teachers, pets, co-workers, personal caregivers and grandparents.

From the person who has everything to the person who does everything for you, we have a gift for them.

FOR TEACHERS

The following gifts make excellent choices for your teacher, professor or private lesson teacher.

Lunchbox

Students are not the only ones who bring their lunch.

Teachers do, too. Treat your favorite teacher with a stylish, practical lunchbox.

Gift card

It’s likely you don’t know your teacher on a personal level.

This makes an appropriate opportunity to purchase a gift card. An amazon.com gift card makes an excellent choice, because the website offers such a variety of products.

Place it inside a handmade card with a thankful message, and your teacher will appreciate the gesture.

FOR PETS

The following gifts make excellent choices for your pet or a friend or family member’s pet.

Grooming gift card

Many people have furry family members who need grooming services.

Some might opt to groom their cat or dog themselves, because they don’t want to spend money. Treat them with a gift card to a local groomer.

Petsmart at 34940 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin, offers grooming services and training for pets. You can purchase a Petsmart gift card, which the recipient can use for both services.

Treats

Some pet owners won’t spring for treats.

It does not mean they don’t want to spoil their pet occasionally, especially in times of good behavior. Bring over a bag of treats for your recipient’s pet and donate a second bag to local pet shelter as tribute to your recipient.

FOR CO-WORKERS

The following gifts make excellent choices for your co-workers or boss.

Succulent

This idea might sound dry, but a small succulent will give life to your co-worker’s desk.

If you know them well enough, pot the plant in a decorative vase that fits their desk style or personality.

Gourmet coffee

If you know your co-worker enjoys coffee, treat them to a bag of specialty coffee.

Call your local coffee shop and see if they offer coffee beans or grinds.

FOR PERSONAL-CARE GIVERS

The following gifts make excellent choices for your hairdresser, personal trainer, mail carrier or other personal service providers.

Baked goods

Baked goods are a neutral gift that many people can enjoy.

If you’re worried about diets or allergies, avoid using nuts, and try to keep it simple. As an extra element, place the treats in a cute basket with a ribbon.

Earbuds

Whether they lose a pair, break a pair or blow the speakers out, everyone could use an extra set of earbuds.

Your gift recipient can use them at work, during exercise or in their spare time. As an added bonus, purchase some that come with a case to keep them tangle free.

FOR GRANDPARENTS

The following gift makes an excellent choice for a grandparent or the person who has everything.

Donations

Grandparents often put all their attention on others, making it a challenge to come up with a Christmas gift.

Rather than purchasing them an item, place a donation in their name to a local charity. It might seem cheesy, but the gift of giving will mean a lot to someone who finds joy in helping others.