The Honeybaked Ham Co. and Cafe used to be in the same shopping center as Barnes & Noble in Destin.

Now it’s a little farther east. It opened in its new location on Crystal Beach Drive in August. My guest and I visited last Friday for lunch.

FOOD

Honeybaked Ham offers a menu of several specialty sandwiches and signature sandwiches with some salads, sides, desserts and beverages to accompany them.

My guest and I each chose one of the signature sandwiches. He had the turkey bacon ranch, and I had the ham classic. Both sandwiches came with a dill pickle spear, and we opted to skip chips and make them meals by adding sides for an additional 99 cents.

The turkey bacon ranch was composed of smoked turkey breast, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and creamy ranch dressing on multigrain bread. It looked delicious, and my guest confirmed that it was.

As his side, he chose the potato salad, which he said was good. He also had half a chef salad and also deemed it good. It came with a choice of dressing, which was served on the side in packets.

He had a cookie for dessert, which was tasty but nothing special.

I started my meal with a bowl of creamy chicken and wild rice soup, which was one of three soups available that day. It was delicious, thick and a larger serving than I was expecting. I could have made a whole meal out of just the soup.

My ham classic sandwich came on a bun, not the flaky croissant described on the menu. It was still good with slabs of ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and hickory honey mustard.

I was supposed to get the Broccoli Bacon Bliss as my side, but the servers who put our meals together forgot to give it to me, and I didn’t notice until I was nearly finished.

As my dessert, I chose the Mandarin Pineapple Dream, which is also listed as a side and probably what confused the preparers into forgetting the broccoli salad.

That said, what we both really had wanted for dessert was a brownie, but we were told none was available. More on that in a minute.

Other signature sandwiches include the turkey classic, tavern club, chicken salad, ham salad and turkey salad.

Specialty sandwiches include the BBQ smoked stacker, ham & turkey pesto, roast beef & cheddar, ham & turkey bella and the Mediterranean veggie.

If I had known the soup was such a large portion, I probably would have gone with the Choose Any Two option Honeybaked Ham offers: half sandwich, half salad, cup of soup for $7.99.

ATMOSPHERE

All of the seating at Honeybaked Ham is at tables in the center and one side of the restaurant. Christmas decorations made the room festive although holiday music was not playing on the PA system.

Honeybaked Ham is known for its catering, boxed lunches and delivery

. A few of the customers who came in during our visit were there for those reasons.

SERVICE

Diners place orders at a counter, and when your food is ready, you are called to come pick it up and carry it to the table yourself.

Service was friendly but seemed disorganized.

We arrived about 11:30 a.m., an hour and half after the store had opened, and we encountered several small issues:

We tried to order chili because it was listed as one of the soups of the day only to be told the sign hadn’t been updated yet and they didn’t really have chili.

We wanted brownies and none was available. The worker waiting on us was told the brownies were still frozen.

And my broccoli salad was forgotten.

None of these things ruined our experience — we enjoyed our food very much — they just made it more confusing than it should have been trying a new place.

FINAL TASTE

Honeybaked Ham offers a delicious dining option. You may eat there, take it with you or have them cater.