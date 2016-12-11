Linda Murchison / Northwest Florida Daily News

With all the plates of holiday cookies and pretty packages of homemade fudge shared this time of year, I was hesitant to suggest baking and giving of a humble quick bread. However, the addition of candied fruit to this recipe makes it something special.

This delicious, slightly sweet bread can be enjoyed for breakfast, afternoon snack, or really any time, and, if you find yourself with an over abundance of treats, this quick bread freezes extremely well.

All tied up with a bow, this quick bread makes a wonderful gift for family or friends.

CHRISTMAS BREAD

•3 cups all-purpose flour

•1 tablespoon baking powder

•1 teaspoon salt

•½ teaspoon cinnamon

•½ teaspoon nutmeg

•½ cup packed brown sugar

•½ cup white sugar

•1 egg

•¼ cup melted butter

•1½ cups eggnog

•1 teaspoon rum

•2/3 cup chopped pecans

•1 cup chopped, mixed candied fruit

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly grease a 9x9x3-inch loaf pan or line with parchment paper, set aside.

Thoroughly combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg; set aside.

Beat the sugars with the egg in a large mixing bowl. Add the melted butter, eggnog and rum and mix until well combined.

Add the flour mixture to the liquid mixture all at one time and stir by hand until moistened. Do not over mix.

Fold in the pecans and fruit.

Spoon the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake for 1 hour or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Allow the bread to remain in the pan for 10 minutes before placing the loaf on a wire rack to cool completely.

Serves 10.

If you prefer not to use rum, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract may be used instead.

I prefer not to glaze this delicious bread, but if you would like to, here is a recipe for Eggnog Glaze.

EGGNOG GLAZE

•1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar

•2 tablespoons eggnog

•1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

Combine the ingredients and mix until smooth.

Pour over the cooled bread.

Glaze for one 9x9x3-inch loaf.

Again, it’s up to you if you would like to add a small splash of rum to the glaze. Just adjust the liquid accordingly.

To freeze a quick bread, wrap the cooled bread securely in aluminum foil. If you would like, the loaf may also be cut into slices before freezing. Label the package and make sure to date it in order to use it within three months to insure the best flavor and texture.

