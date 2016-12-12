By Martin Owen | Special to Destin.com

Someone suggested that it was a silly question to ask, “Why do tourists visit our area?” Obviously they come for the beach — sugar-white sand, emerald green water and endless sunshine. If you ask the tourists, that’s what they’ll tell you. However, if you dig a little deeper with both the question and the results, you get a rather more complex answer.

If you include those guests that place dining experiences, shopping and activities high in their preferences, you can see a more complex picture. Talk to the tourists, particularly the increasing number who visit outside the summer’s school vacation period, and you’ll find that they may come for the beach, but it’s actually for the beach lifestyle — they primarily seek experiences.

This has been an evolution from our two main groups of guests — Millennials and Boomers. The younger group are avid travelers and want to tell all their friends about their latest trip. Every minute of their trip must count. They share their experiences on social media and always want to do something no one else has done.

Back in the summer, the Northwest Florida Daily News’ destination website, destin.com, and TripShock joined together to video live-stream a shark fishing boat charter. The

internet lit up with thousands of viewers from all over the country wanting to know how they could get on a similar trip. Just lying on the beach doesn’t cut it, they wanted action!

The other end of the generational scale are the Boomers. You probably won’t find them taking parachute rides (although many do!) but they do want to eat in our spectacular restaurants and experience (that word again) amazing Gulf of Mexico fresh seafood. They want to shop in beautiful outdoor malls and they want to join eco-tourism trips on our bayous.

Both groups want to do something they haven’t done before, and they want to share their experiences with their peers on social media.

So, what does this mean for the local tourist industry?

With your guests actively looking for the next “thing,” it’s unlikely that offering the same experience year after year is going to attract them. Restaurant menus need to change regularly and feature new cuisine — lionfish anyone? One of the biggest hits this fall has been professionally organized, private beach bonfires. That’s an experience to brag about on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and SnapChat.

The same principle applies to accommodations. If your condo is the same as it was 10 years ago, or your hotel room is “just a place to sleep,” then it becomes a commodity; something that is purchased just on price. On the other hand, staying in a “boutique” hotel or renting an Airbnb room as part of a local’s home, with personal activity recommendations by the host, is an EXPERIENCE. It’s something to be remembered and shared.

Our visitors come for sun, sand, sea and things they can’t find anywhere else: fresh Gulf Coast cuisine, unique festivals and events, shopping, remarkably genuinely friendly locals and shareable memories.

It keeps them coming back.

Martin Owen is an independent consultant to the tourism industry and owner of Owen Organization in Shalimar. Readers can email questions to martin@owenorganization.com.