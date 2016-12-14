By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

The holidays put a lot of pressure on people to decorate their homes.

This can be time-consuming and expensive. We put together a list of 10 simple ways to decorate for the holidays without spending a fortune.

Centerpiece

Set out a clear, glass vase and fill it with a Christmas-related object for a table centerpiece.

You can fill the vase with candy canes, peppermints, ornaments, tinsel, pinecones or fake snow. This simple décor will make your table look festive.

Sign

Purchase, or get out, a chalkboard, and plan a Christmas message.

Mimic calligraphy and write the brief message in chalk. The message can be lyrics to a Christmas carol or simply “Merry Christmas.”

Place the chalkboard on your mantle or shelf and, presto. You have a Christmas sign.

Candles

Purchase a few mason jars, or clean out some old jars.

Paint the jars red, green or white, and paint Christmas designs on them. The Christmas design can be a Christmas tree, reindeer or bell.

If you are not artistic, simply write Christmas messages on the jars.

Place a candle in each of the jars and set them out in different places. If you don’t want to use paint on the jars, simply use red, green or white candles in clear jars.

Light fixtures

Purchase a small package of ornaments and a matching roll of ribbon.

Use the ribbon to hang each ornament from your light fixtures. If you don’t want to buy ribbon, use fishing wire instead.

String lights

String lights are inexpensive and will draw the eye’s attention.

Place a strand of lights in an archway or around artwork on your walls. Even if it’s your only Christmas décor, the brightness of the lights will give the illusion of effort.

Miniature Christmas tree

You might not want to splurge on a full-size Christmas tree.

Instead, buy a miniature Christmas tree. You will need only a few small ornaments to give the appearance of a decorated tree.

Windows

Purchase red and green dry-erase markers.

Write Christmas messages and draw holiday designs on the windows. If you have children, let them use their creativity.

The colored windows will look fun and beckon the holiday spirit.

Shower curtain

Don’t forget about decorating your bathroom.

Hook ornaments onto each shower curtain hook for a holiday look.

Front door

If you can’t afford a wreath, try a bow instead.

Purchase a large bow you would put on a present, and stick or tie it on your front door.

Cutout curtain

Pick up some red, green and white paint color card samples from a paint supply store.

Visit a craft supply store, and pick up a large hole punch in a shape you enjoy. Use the hole punch on each color card sample.

Thread them together using fishing wire, and hang it over the mantle. Or, make several vertical strands and hook them onto one horizontal strand for a makeshift curtain to put in a doorway.