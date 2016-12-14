EVENTS

FRIDAY DEC. 16

The Niceville Christmas Lady

The Christmas Lady’s annual show “Animation in Motion” is open once again in the old K-Mart building, 1140 E John Sims Parkway in Niceville. The show is open from 6-9 p.m. seven days a week through Dec. 27.

This year’s show features several new theater sets and backdrops along with live performances by local talent, Christmas karaoke, character actors, storytellers and, of course, Santa. Our collections of animated dolls, nutcrackers, angels and the miniature Christmas Village all have new additions for you to explore. And don’t forget the trains. Most importantly, at the center of the whole display is the central story of Christmas — the birth of Jesus.

Christmas Luncheon

The Fort Walton Panhellenic’s Annual Christmas Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at 790 on the Gulf, 2996 Scenic Hwy. 98 at Crystal Beach Drive. Ordering from the menu. RSVP at 678-640-1146 or 862-0327 by Dec. 13.

12 Nights of Lights

Enjoy a festive light show every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. through Dec. 30 in the Events Plaza at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Valparaiso Community Library

Science Friday for the kids will meet at 3:30 on Dec. 16 to make snow and try to build a snowman. On Monday afternoon (Dec. 19) at 4 p.m., the After School Artist program for children ages 5–12 will make a Charlie Brown Christmas Tree. Also that day is the annual Holiday Open House with appetizers and sweets for patrons from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the library at 729-5406 or visit on Facebook.

SATURDAY DEC. 17

Children’s Fiesta

United for a Good Cause Inc. will hold its 12th Annual Emerald Coast Christmas Miracle Needy Children’s Fiesta on Saturday. The event will be a fun-filled “Latin-Flavored” party open to needy children and families regardless of race, ethnicity or creed. Everything will be free including new toys for all who attend. There will be food, games, DJs, singers, church choirs, clowns, magicians, dance contests for bikes and more. Free coats courtesy of the United Way’s “Coats for Kids” program will also be given out. Santa and his hard-working group of elves will be there 1–7 p.m. at the Emerald Coast Convention Center, 1250 Miracle Strip Pkwy. SE, Fort Walton Beach. From 1 to 2 p.m. only families with special needs kids with will be allowed. The general public will be allowed to enter starting at 2 p.m. Visit www.unitedforagoodcause.org or Facebook. Call 368-3505 or 305-3686 or e-mail united4agoodcause@gmail.com.

Jolly Jubilee:

Jolly Jubilee at Destin Commons includes strolling Dickens Carolers from the Emerald Coast Theatre Co. noon-2 p.m. Dec. 17; Kids can visit Santa at Santa’s Wonderland in Bass Pro Shops and have a free photo taken 5-8 p.m. through Dec. 24. Destin Commons is at the corner of U.S. Highway 98 and the Mid-Bay Bridge Road. Call 837- 8700.

Bluewater Bay Boat Parade

Bluewater Bay Marina will have its 5th Annual Christmas Boat Parade & Decorating Contest at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be a Skippers meeting at 4 p.m. for instructions. Boats should be fully decorated and registered for the parade before the Skippers meeting. Boats will travel North to Nelson’s Cove, around Rocky Bayou and South to Rocky One marker then return to Bluewater Bay Marina. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for Sharing and Caring. Awards and festivities will follow at LJ Schooners Dockside Restaurant and Oyster Bar including live entertainment and an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. Email frontdesk@bwb-marina or call 897-2821 or visit www.bluewaterbaymarina.com.

Visit with Santa

Kids, bring your wish list and visit with Santa Claus on HarborWalk Village’s main stage and receive a special treat from 12-4 p.m. Dec. 17-18.

Breakfast with Santa

Ring in holiday cheer and have breakfast with Santa Claus from 8-11 a.m. 17 and 18 at the Grande Vista Bar and Grill at the Emerald Grande. For reservations, ring 424-0621.

Rocky Mountain Christmas Show

James Garrett performs his special “Rocky Mountain Christmas Show, a Tribute to John Denver” at 8 p.m. Dec. 14-23 at The Rockett Theater on the second level of HarborWalk Village. Tickets are $25/adults with kids 12 and under free. Group rates for 15 or more are $15/each. For concert and ticket information, call 417-527-6598. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour before showtime.

A Lionel Christmas

The West Florida Railroad Museum will present “A Lionel Christmas” Fridays Dec. 16, 23 and 30 and Saturdays Dec. 17, 24 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 109-year-old Milton Railroad Depot, 5003 Henry St., Milton. In addition to normal historic displays, the depot will feature multiple model railroads running indoors and out, train rides for children, holiday lights and hot chocolate. Admission and parking are free. Donations are accepted. Email conductor@wfrm.org or visit the website at www.wfrm.org.

SUNDAY DEC. 18

“Polar Express” Pajama Party

The magic of “The Polar Express” pulls into the National Naval Aviation Museum for the first ‘Polar Express’ pajama party. “The Polar Express” will screen at 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 18, with an additional showing on Friday, Dec. 23. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the magical journey to the North Pole. Tickets prices are $6 per person at the museum ticket counter.

Eden at Christmas

Local businesses and civic organizations have transformed the Wesley House at Eden Gardens State Park into a Christmas wonderland. The park is open Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The entry fee for the park is $4 per car, and guided tours (on the hour) of the house are $4 per person. The Candlelight Open House will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday. The address is 181 Eden Drive, Santa Rosa Beach. Call 267-8320. Entry is free for this event. Members of Point Washington Historical Society will set up the luminaries. Carolers will be present on the porch, and the Friends of Eden will serve refreshments in the Pavilion.



Art open house

The DeFuniak Springs Art Cooperative Inc., 782 Baldwin Avenue, is hosting a Christmas open house 1-4 p.m. Sunday to showcase its gallery and artists and to say thank you to customers and supporters. Drinks and light snacks. Free event. For more details or directions, visit www.facebook.com/defuniakspringsartcoop/?fref=ts.



SERRV Market

The Joy Circle of First Presbyterian Church, 134 Beal Parkway S.W., Fort Walton Beach, will hold a mini-market of fairly traded items created by local artisans from 26 different countries around the world. The Market will be open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 18 at the church Fellowship Hall. This is not a fundraiser for the church; all proceeds go to SERRV or other charities. Call the church at 243-4743 or Carol Davis 243-4777.

