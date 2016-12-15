By Tony Judnich | Northwest Florida Daily News

In addition to its famous white-sand beaches lining the turquoise-colored Gulf of Mexico,

the Emerald Coast is a vital part of another, perhaps lesser-known distinction, Alan Knothe said.

“The Florida Panhandle area between the Escambia River and the Suwannee River is the most biologically rich area in the U.S. and Canada, as far as the number of living creatures,” said Knothe, vice president of the Choctawhatchee Audubon Society. “That includes insects, fish, birds, turtles, snakes, mammals and plants.”

Several factors play a role in such abundance, he said.

“Our location, geographically, is right at the very southern limit for a lot of northern species and right at the northern limit for some tropical species,” Knothe said. “And there is a tremendous variation in habitat: a couple of inches in elevation can change the amount of water there is, so you could have desert-like conditions right next to a swamp or a marsh. Also, we’re a major migration route for many bird species.”

Another type of natural bounty in the region is found southeast of Panama City in Apalachicola Bay, which Knothe said produces 6 million pounds of oyster meat per year.

Knothe is a longtime biologist and 25-year member of Audubon. He and other members of the local chapter said the nonprofit organization is not only about birds.

“I’ve been a member since 2007,” Gary Parsons, the chapter’s publicity chair, said via telephone from his home in Niceville, where a cockatiel could be heard chirping. “I got involved because it’s pretty much the only conservation group in the area that has regular programs and projects. I’m very science-driven and was interested in getting into something with meat to it.”

The local chapter was formed in 1976, serves Okaloosa and Walton counties and currently has about 350 members, chapter President David Clausen said. The group’s mission is “to promote the conservation and wise use of all natural resources with particular focus on birds, other wildlife and their habitats for the benefit of humanity and the Earth’s biological diversity.”

The local Audubon members enjoy activities such as bird walks and field trips, bird counts, a spring chapter retreat and monthly educational meetings. The latter include a featured speaker and take place on the Niceville campus of Northwest Florida State College.

“The bird walks are really fun,” Clauson said, “and the meetings feature some interesting talks about the natural history and nature in this area.”

Clauson and other members said the group also lends its voice to local conservation issues, such as urging Okaloosa County officials to help protect Veterans Park and its large great blue heron rookery from commercial growth.

Annual Audubon memberships start at $20. Members belong to both the local chapter and the National Audubon Society, and receive the national group’s magazine.

“A lot of people join to get the Audubon Magazine, and they want to give money to conversation,” Knothe said. “Anyone is welcome to come to our meetings and events at no charge.”

Christmas chirps

One of Audubon’s biggest events is its Christmas Bird Count. This event began in 1900 under the direction of ornithologist and early Audubon officer Frank M. Chapman.

“The Christmas bird survey is the largest and oldest wildlife survey in the world,” Knothe said. “There used to be tradition at Christmastime where people competed to shoot the most birds and furry things they could find. Then (Chapman) said, ‘That’s not nice, count birds instead.’ ”

The first Christmas Bird Counts began in the U.S. and Canada but now take place around the world. The counts last from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5, with the local one set for Dec. 19.

During the count, birds are tallied and recorded into an international database “to show how things are going with the birds,” Parsons said. “If things are not going well with them, they’re probably not going well with other things, either.”

According to data from the last two local Christmas Bird Counts, “feathered friends” — including many real “snow birds” — are thriving on the Emerald Coast.

“Last year, 137 different species and about 15,000 individual birds were counted,” said Knothe, who coordinates the local bird survey. “The year before, we counted 147 species, which set a record for us. Florida is a very good bird-watching state. There are only two states with more species of birds than Florida, which are Texas and California. And those are much larger states.”

And while the total number of birds tallied during the local count isn’t the highest in Florida, it ranks well in the Sunshine State, Knothe said.



Bird Count area

The local Christmas Bird Count takes place in a 15-mile-diameter circle centered four miles north of the Marler (Destin) Bridge over East Pass. The count area covers parts of Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Niceville, Valparaiso and Eglin Air Force Base.

“The circle is divided into about 15 zones, each with a person in charge,” Parsons said. ‘Volunteers will record every bird they see. We have expert observers who see or hear the birds, and we have recorders and spotters. It’s pretty well organized, and it needs to be.”

Knothe said the circle encompasses as many different types of habitats as possible. And over the years, he’s spotted some very rare birds, such as a Say’s Phoebe and a Sprague’s Pipit.

“When you see a rare species during the count, if you can get a photograph of it, you do that, and sometimes even get a voice recording,” Knothe said. “You’ll also write down details like when and where you saw the bird, and what the light angle was.”

When asked his thoughts on Florida’s state bird, the Northern mockingbird, Knothe said, “It’s a good choice in some ways, since it’s recognized by everyone and lives in most habitats throughout the state.”

This year’s local Christmas Bird Count runs from before sunrise until dusk. Volunteers can sign up for a half-day count session or assist in the counting for the entire day.

“You don’t have to be an expert birder,” Knothe said. “If you’ve never picked up a pair of binoculars, you can still join. You’ll learn a lot.”

To join the count, contact Knothe at 850-208-1780 or birdman6419@gmail.com.

To learn more about the local Audubon chapter, visit choctawhatcheeauduon.org and the group’s Facebook page.