By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

You don’t need an oven for holiday treats.

If baking is not your thing or you can’t devote enough time to it, consider these no-bake options.

Cheesecake truffles

These cheesecake truffles are perfect to pop into your mouth and snack on over the holidays. Keep in mind, however, this treat needs to be kept refrigerated.

We found the following recipe on kraftrecipes.com. After making the recipe ourselves, we suggest you might want to try 1 cup of powdered sugar rather than the 3/4 cup it calls for.

1 package (8 oz.) Philadelphia Cream Cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 graham cracker, finely crushed

1 oz. Baker’s Semi-Sweet Chocolate

Beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla in medium bowl with mixer until blended. Gradually add sugar, mixing well after each addition.

Freeze 1 hour or until cream cheese mixture is firm enough to handle.

Shape cream cheese mixture into 40 balls, using about 1 rounded tsp. cream cheese mixture for each ball. Place in single layer in shallow pan; refrigerate 15 minutes or until firm.

Melt chocolate as directed on package. Dip bottom halves of cheese balls, 1 at a time, in graham crumbs; place, crumb sides down, on waxed paper-covered plate. Drizzle with melted chocolate; refrigerate 15 minutes or until firm.

Hot Chocolate Fudge

This Hot Chocolate Fudge recipe only requires a microwave and four ingredients.

The following recipe was found on wonkywonderful.com.

2 cups dark chocolate chips

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk — divided

1 cup white chocolate chips

1½ cups mini hot chocolate marshmallows

In a microwave safe bowl; combine white chocolate chips with 3 Tablespoons sweetened condensed milk.

In a separate bowl; combine dark chocolate chips with remaining sweetened condensed milk.

Line a square 9×9 pan with foil and generously grease with butter or shortening.

Microwave dark chocolate 30 seconds, stir. Microwave 15 seconds then stir vigorously until chocolate is smooth. Transfer mixture into prepared pan and spread into an even layer.

Microwave white chocolate 30 seconds. Stir until smooth. Spread mixture on top of dark chocolate layer.

Top with mini marshmallows then gently press down.

Refrigerate at least 4 hours to set.

Remove fudge and foil from pan. Carefully peel all foil from fudge.

Cut fudge into bite sized pieces and serve.

Peppermint Oreo Cookies

These cookies are likely the easiest recipe in this article, because the main ingredients are Oreo cookies.

I found the following recipe on happybrownhouse.com.

1 package of Oreo cookies

1 package of white chocolate candy melts

10 peppermint candies

Melt one package of white chocolate candy melts following its instructions.

Crush 10 peppermint candies using a blender or food processor.

Dip the Oreo cookies halfway in melted white chocolate.

Sprinkle the crushed peppermints on top of the cookies.

Eggnog Pie

This Eggnog Pie recipe is made for people who don’t like to bake.

It’s simple, easy and requires few ingredients. Regardless of whether you like eggnog, you will likely enjoy the taste of this sweet pie recipe from lovebakesgoodcakes.com.

I recommend freezing the pie rather than refrigerating it, to help it set.

1 pkg. (3.4 oz) of vanilla instant pudding

2 cups cold Shamrock Farms Eggnog

1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 graham cracker pie crust

Additional frozen whipped topping, thawed, for serving (optional)

Ground nutmeg, for serving (optional)

In a large mixing bowl with a hand-held mixer, beat pudding mix with eggnog for 2 minutes. Gently fold in 1 cup whipped topping until just combined. Spoon mixture into pie crust.

Refrigerate at least four hours. (I recommend freezing instead.)

To serve, place a dollop of whipped topping and a sprinkle