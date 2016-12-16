By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

The chic, trendy outdoor furniture overlooking the water at The Gulf restaurant on Okaloosa Island will define your summer. It’s a cool outdoor restaurant in which to hang out and enjoy easy-to-eat dishes and an outdoor bar.

THE FOOD

When you walk into The Gulf, you see a gift shop on your right and the window where you order your food on the left.

The chalkboard menu offers mostly food that you can eat with your hands, such as burgers, tacos, sandwiches and salads. It also offers oysters and a raw bar menu with Snow Crab Legs and King Crab Legs.

If you don’t want an alcoholic beverage from the bar, the menu includes fresh squeezed lemonade and blueberry lemonade.

My guest and I both wanted the brisket tacos based on the window attendant’s suggestion, but we agreed to order two different things and split them. My guest ordered the brisket tacos, and I ordered a burger with cheese and bacon add-ons and a side of fries.

The window attendant gives you a number and then delivers the food and condiments to your selected table.

The fries were the star of the show, topped with a flavor mixture that complemented the texture perfectly. I could have eaten the fries alone.

The bacon cheeseburger was juicy, and the bun was delicious. For first-time guests, I would recommend the burger and fries.

The brisket tacos dish comes with three small brisket tacos in soft tortillas. They were tasty, but more ideal for a warm summer day.

For dessert, we split the apple and cranberry pie topped with sweet cream. The pie is tart and filled with fruit.

The dollop of sweet cream was delicious. If you order the pie, I would request extra sweet cream.

THE ATMOSPHERE

The day we visited the restaurant, it was cold outside with a breeze, and the upstairs indoor seating was closed for a party. Although it was a little cold, The Gulf has multiple outdoor heaters set up that you can stand or sit near to keep warm.

If you visit the restaurant on a cool day, dress accordingly. As a side note, it seems like a hip place to host events.

As mentioned before, the outdoor seating areas at The Gulf are incredible. It has a variety of patio furniture including long, gorgeous wooden tables, couches and sturdy circular wooden tables sitting on the grass area outside.

The restaurant building itself is constructed from old shipping containers and painted a gorgeous blue.

The restaurant also includes a good-sized outdoor bar, outdoor games such as cornhole, a TV and the aforementioned gift shop. The gift shop offers T-shirts, small gift items and vinyl records. The restaurant plays vinyl records while you dine.

Not to be forgotten, the outdoor area is covered with romantic string lights and faces the water. The Gulf is an equally ideal spot for a date night or fun night out with friends.

THE SERVICE

The window attendant acted as the server, bringing the food and condiments to our table. She was friendly in both capacities, offering advice when needed and providing condiments without being asked. The food was brought out in a timely manner.

A FINAL TASTE

Although the food is tasty, you will visit The Gulf for the atmosphere. You don’t want to miss this warm-weather hangout spot.