By Savannah Evanoff | Northwest Florida Daily News

Holidays bring out sparkle limited only by imagination. Here are some displays you might want to check out:

Alabama

Magic Christmas Lights in Bellingrath Gardens: Bellingrath Gardens will present its 21st season of Magic Christmas in Lights in 2016. The display features more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 15 scenes set up in a walking tour throughout the 65-acre garden estate. The show is nightly from 5 to 9, and tickets are $15 for adults, $7.50 for ages 5-12 and free to Bellingrath members and 4 and younger through Dec. 31. Bellingrath Gardens is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road, Theodore, Alabama.

Crestview

Zoobilee of Lights: Explore the Emerald Coast Wildlife Zoological Park, which will feature many Christmas lights 5-9 p.m. Dec. 18 to 23. The park is at 5262 Deer Springs Drive.

Downtown decorations: The official city tree is on Main Street, which also twinkles with white lights.

DeFuniak Springs

Christmas Reflections: Christmas Reflections sets Chipley Park, also known as the lake yard on Circle Drive, aglow. The light show features the annual Christmas Reflection displays reflecting onto the lake with a Nativity, Victorian cutouts, Santa’s Workshop and many more figures. The display runs 5 to 9 p.m. through New Year’s Eve. Admission is $3 per person. A season pass is $35 for six people per vehicle. Children 6 and younger are free. For more information, call Carolyn Mora at 974-6774.

Destin

Destin Commons: Enjoy the view of this outdoor shopping area’s giant Christmas tree located in the center plaza. New this year are also reindeer topiaries throughout the complex and a second tree in the parking area fronting U.S. Highway 98.

Community Center: The City’s official tree and other decorations are here on Stahlman Avenue. There’s also a colorful sailfish in lights at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. Highway 98.

Fort Walton Beach

Fort Walton Landing Park: Enjoy Landing Park’s large Christmas tree and lights on Brooks Street along the Santa Rosa Sound.

Uptown Station: Trees with string lights and a Christmas tree are on display on Eglin Parkway.

Gulf Breeze

Zoo lights: The Gulf Breeze Zoo will host Zoo Lights 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 24 and again Dec. 26 and 27. Last admission is at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $10 for children, and $5 for members. The zoo is at 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway.

Mary Esther

Northgate Estates: Although the annual luminary display is over for this year, many homes in this subdivision off Jonquil Avenue continue to shine with elaborate holiday decorations.

Navarre

Christmas in the Park: Walk among the Christmas decor and large Christmas tree at Navarre Park, 8531 Navarre Parkway.

Niceville

Geek Lights on the Corner: Season 9 of the “Geek Lights on the Corner” Christmas lights and music show has public performances nightly through Jan. 1. The free shows take place at the corner of Bluewater Boulevard and Antiqua Way in Bluewater Bay. Shows begin on the hour and half hour starting at 6 p.m., with the last show starting at 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. You can follow the progress of the build, and get up-to- the-minute schedule information on the show’s page at FaceBook.com/GeekLightsOnTheCorner. Donations are accepted to benefit a designated charity.

City display: The Christmas display at Niceville’s municipal complex on Partin Drive includes thousands of lights and decorations.

“Animation in Motion”: The Christmas Lady’s annual show is open in the old K-Mart building, 1140 E John Sims Pkwy, Niceville, (next to Ollie’s). The show is open 6-9 every night until Dec. 27. The 30,000 square-foot display features some new theater sets and backdrops, live performances by local talent, Christmas karaoke, character actors, storytellers and Santa. The collections of animated figures and the miniature Christmas Village all have new additions. And don’t forget the model trains. Admission is free. Catch updates on the Facebook page: TheNicevilleChristmasLady.

Shalimar

Eglin Parkway: Enjoy the lighted trees along Eglin Parkway just after you cross the Shalimar Bridge.

South Walton

Eden Gardens: Local business and civic organizations have transformed the Wesley House into a Christmas wonderland. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Entry fee is $4 per car and guided tours of the Wesley House are $4 a person. The Candlelight Open House, a free event, is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 181 Eden Drive, Santa Rosa Beach. Call 267-8320 for more information.

12 Nights of Lights: Baytowne Wharf will host a festive light show every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday until Christmas. It will also feature a Wednesday night Concert Series. The light shows begin at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Seaside: Seaside has lit its Christmas tree, which sits in the middle of its outdoor amphitheater on Scenic Highway 30A.