By Annie Blanks | The Destin Log

They may come in small packages, but Kadan and Brooklyn Rockett are ready to take over the world, one magic show at a time.

The Destin-based kid magicians, who have spent the past two summers performing with their dad Bart Rockett at his Emerald Grande magic show, found fame this summer after making it to the semifinal rounds of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC.

Even though they were eliminated before making it to the finals, 11-year-old Kadan and 9-year-old Brooklyn have been busy in the three months since the show ended.

“We got an offer for a new reality television show, so we’re in the works with that,” Kadan said over the phone from Connecticut. “We went to London and a bunch of different countries in the European Union. We did ‘Italy’s Got Talent’ as a guest performer.”

Their father Bart said the kids are also going to busy the next few weeks with a series of live magic shows in New Jersey, New York, California and the Midwest. In January they will be featured on Latin America’s Telemundo network.

“They just got an offer to go to China for the (Chinese) New Year in February,” Bart said. “They’ll appear on live Chinese television for a 10 minute performance for the New Year’s Eve special, which is kind of like Ryan Seacrest or Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve special.”

As for New Year’s Eve in the states, Kadan and Brooklyn will be hosting a live New Year’s special from Times Square in New York City featuring guest performances from their “America’s Got Talent” friends and other celebrities. The show can be watched on Kadan’s Facebook page live.

“We’re really excited and we’re having a lot of fun,” said Brooklyn.

After their global tour, Bart said he and the kids will eventually find their way home to the Emerald Grande.

“We finally end up in Destin on Memorial Day weekend,” he said. “The kids are going to have a heavy part of the show this year. They’re taking a lot of their pieces from ‘AGT’ and bringing them there.”

The schedule for the Emerald Grande magic show will be released before the year is over, Bart added. To keep up with the Rocketts, follow them on Facebook by searching for Kadan Bart Rockett.