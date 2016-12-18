By Deborah Wheeler | The Walton Sun

In its quest to use its walls to showcase the area’s many talented artists, 45 Central Wine Bar has selected the artwork of Walton County’s very first Artist of the Year — Dorothy Starbuck.

Starbuck uses oils to depict local inland scenes, as well as her views of the sea, waves, sand dunes, the beautiful sunsets over the Gulf and even the Apalachicola River. Her rich, classical representations won her the title Artist of the Year in 2003.

The Miami-born artist taught art workshop classes while living in South Florida, and took her paintings to art festivals in the region. Starbuck has also taught classes on cruise ships. She first came to South Walton and bought here in 1981. She moved in 1992 to escape South Florida’s traffic and congestion. Her family soon followed.

In South Walton, Starbuck is a member of the local plein air painters group, but most of her works are studio creations.

Starbuck was invited to exhibit at 45 Central for the month of December, chosen by a committee who had seen her work.

“She was chosen unanimously,” said Jill Turner of Clutch Media Works. “Her work is so realistic and everyone seems to enjoy it. It’s also a great fit for the space.”

Starbuck’s 16 pieces will hang at 45 Central throughout December. All are for sale, priced from $350 up to $6,000. Most are framed, with a few gallery wrapped.

45 Central is located on the north side of Seaside’s main circle.