After vacationing at Henderson Beach State Park for many years, Charlene Boes and her husband, Ken, decided to extend their annual stay there by becoming campground hosts.

Like it did last year, the couple from Evansville, Indiana is currently helping the 222-acre park run smoothly while earning the right to live there for free.

“We stay for two months, usually November and December,” said 66-year-old Charlene, who is a former hospital administrator. “I retired a year ago September.”

Since then, she and her 76-year-old husband have looked forward to temporarily leaving Indiana behind in order to live in their RV and relish the great outdoors at the state park by Destin.

“I was inside for 39 years, in a room without windows,” Charlene said of her former career. “I’m not going to sit in a rocking chair. I like being outside, even when it’s raining.”

The Boes’s are among a slew of volunteers who in fiscal 2015-16 worked a total of about 19,600 hours at the park, said Liz Trueblood, park services specialist at Henderson Beach State Park. While she did not have an estimated value of the labor that volunteers provide the park, she said it’s significant.

“Our volunteers are one of our most valued assets in the state parks,” said Trueblood, who began working at the park last spring after previously serving at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo.

At any given time, Henderson Beach State Park has eight to 14 volunteer campground hosts who live on site in their campers or RVs for free in exchange for putting in at least 20 hours of labor per week.

“They can stay a maximum of four months,” Trueblood said. “Some of them do two to three months. We only have three full-time rangers, so having eight more bodies is a huge help.”

While campground hosts volunteer their time year-round at the park, most of them prefer to serve during the cooler winter months: the park books winter volunteers as far as a year in advance.

“The winter volunteers can come back every year as long as they do a great job and want to come back,” Trueblood said. “We try to bring (such volunteers) back.”

Duties of the campground hosts include: maintaining the park’s trails and its 60 tent/RV campsites; removing trash and cleaning restrooms and portions of the park’s 6,000 feet of Gulf of Mexico shoreline; helping visitors find their camping spots; collecting admission fees; and serving as tour guides by giving tips on local restaurants and attractions, as well as explaining the abundance of military aircraft overhead.

“They’re like the first point of contact with the campers,” Trueblood said of the hosts.

‘From the pulpit to the toilet’

Henderson Beach State Park mirrors every other unit in Florida’s massive park system by utilizing campground hosts, as well as scores of other volunteers who do not live on-site, she said. Trueblood said many of the campground hosts come to the park from around Florida and other states, while the other types of volunteers mostly consist of local residents.

Campground host Charlie Stanford, of Pensacola, said his 49 years of service as a pastor come in handy in his various roles at Henderson. He and his wife, Jo-Jo, are each 73 years old, and they have served as campground hosts at Henderson and several other Florida state parks since he retired three years ago.

Charlie said his array of duties includes “answering 10,000 questions from campers,” including those who want to know where to find the best seafood.

“You gotta like people,” he said. “Being a minister, I know how to relate to people.”

Charlie said he never tires of hearing from winter visitors from northern states such as Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“They’ll say, ‘How did you get so lucky to be able to live here?’” he said.

Charlie stays humble.

“I went from the pulpit to the toilet,” he said, chuckling about one of his current cleaning tasks. “It doesn’t bother me.”

While he and his wife now have a condo in Niceville, they often move around in their RV from state park to state park, serving as campground hosts for much of the year. Other parks where they volunteer include Henderson’s sister park — Fred Gannon Rocky Bayou State Park near Niceville – and Topsail State Park in Santa Rosa Beach.

Other than having to instruct some campers not to build a fire during drought conditions or dealing with the rare park visitor who didn’t pay admission, Charlie said working at Henderson Beach State Park is a lot of fun.

“Liz is our boss, but she’s not bossy,” he said. “If you work with the other volunteers and the rangers and love the park, you’re home free. You get to meet some of the most interesting people.”

At the 357-acre Fred Gannon Rocky Bayou State Park, park officials utilize two volunteer campground hosts at a time on a four-month rotation. This park has 42 camp sites for tent and RV campers.

Half of the people who serve as campground hosts at this park are local residents and half come from outside of the area, said Kit Snyder, Rocky Bayou’s park services specialist.

“Some of them are Canadians or come from New York,” she said. “They don’t want to be up north in the colder months.”

Thanks to the campground hosts, the park has some of the cleanest restrooms around, Snyder said.

“This park would not be able to function at a high level of sanitation without these volunteers,” she said.

Other volunteers at Rocky Bayou include two park hosts who take care of the day use facilities such as the picnic area, kayak/canoe launch and nature trail, and a maintenance host who repairs park vehicles and performs plumbing and electrical work.

“Our maintenance mechanic has saved us over $220,000 in the past two years,” Snyder said. “He’s a jack of all trades. I wish I could clone him.”

In Florida’s state park system, the volunteers “are family, and we take care of each other,” she said.