By Laura Chastain | Special to Destin.com

Visitors to Destin can find unique dining experiences in local restaurants.  A few offer discounts or rewards to early diners. This list focuses on locally owned businesses.

MARINA CAFE

Marina Cafe offers early diners their choice of entree for a “Two for one” special.  The menu excludes three prime steak dinners.  Entrees must be of equal or lesser value.  The early special is offered from 4:30-6 pm.  Marina Cafe is located at 404 Harbor Blvd.  Phone number: 850-837-7960.

THE OCEAN CLUBoceanclub

The Ocean Club restaurant offers a”Two for one” option from 5-6 every night of the week.   Single diners may take advantage of this offer without having to purchase a second meal.  There will be a $2 split charge.  The address is 8955 US Highway 98.  850-267-3666.

790 ON THE GULF

790 on the Gulf offers lunch specials from 11-3, featuring an $8 menu.  The location is 2996 Scenic Hwy. 98.  850-650-4853.

FUDPUCKER’S

Fudpucker’s offers specials to patrons who download the FudApp on their smart phone.  1318 Miracle Strip Parkway. 850-243-3833.

zestybaguettebistroTHE ZESTY BAGUETTE BISTRO

The Zesty Baguette Bistro advises that diners may receive a complimentary appetizer with dinner every night of the week.  4418 Commons Drive East.  850-460-8797.

BEACHWALK CAFE

Located in the Henderson Inn, the Beachwalk Cafe has a current special that can e found on Groupon.  Through the end of February, coupons worth $130 may be purchased for $79.  2700 Scenic highway 98.  850-650-7100.

SEALANDsealand

Diners willing to travel to Fort Walton Beach can find early bird specials at Sealand.  The restaurant offers a discounted menu Tuesday-Saturday from 4:30-6:30.  47 Miracle Strip Parkway, Fort Walton Beach.  850-244-0044.

JOE & EDDIES

Also in Fort Walton Beach, offering homecooked meals, Joe and Eddies offers breakfast specials starting at 5:30 am.  Two specials meals are offered each evening.  400 Eglin Parkway, Fort Walton Beach.  850-243-0733.

