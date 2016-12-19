By Laura Chastain | Special to Destin.com

Visitors to Destin can find unique dining experiences in local restaurants. A few offer discounts or rewards to early diners. This list focuses on locally owned businesses.

MARINA CAFE

Marina Cafe offers early diners their choice of entree for a “Two for one” special. The menu excludes three prime steak dinners. Entrees must be of equal or lesser value. The early special is offered from 4:30-6 pm. Marina Cafe is located at 404 Harbor Blvd. Phone number: 850-837-7960.

THE OCEAN CLUB

The Ocean Club restaurant offers a”Two for one” option from 5-6 every night of the week. Single diners may take advantage of this offer without having to purchase a second meal. There will be a $2 split charge. The address is 8955 US Highway 98. 850-267-3666.

790 ON THE GULF

790 on the Gulf offers lunch specials from 11-3, featuring an $8 menu. The location is 2996 Scenic Hwy. 98. 850-650-4853.

FUDPUCKER’S

Fudpucker’s offers specials to patrons who download the FudApp on their smart phone. 1318 Miracle Strip Parkway. 850-243-3833.

THE ZESTY BAGUETTE BISTRO

The Zesty Baguette Bistro advises that diners may receive a complimentary appetizer with dinner every night of the week. 4418 Commons Drive East. 850-460-8797.

BEACHWALK CAFE

Located in the Henderson Inn, the Beachwalk Cafe has a current special that can e found on Groupon. Through the end of February, coupons worth $130 may be purchased for $79. 2700 Scenic highway 98. 850-650-7100.

SEALAND

Diners willing to travel to Fort Walton Beach can find early bird specials at Sealand. The restaurant offers a discounted menu Tuesday-Saturday from 4:30-6:30. 47 Miracle Strip Parkway, Fort Walton Beach. 850-244-0044.

JOE & EDDIES

Also in Fort Walton Beach, offering homecooked meals, Joe and Eddies offers breakfast specials starting at 5:30 am. Two specials meals are offered each evening. 400 Eglin Parkway, Fort Walton Beach. 850-243-0733.